NGOs have stepped in during lockdown to help vulnerable Cape Flats families

Every day when we go into communities to deliver bread and food, children are shouting “Uncle, are we also going to get food parcels?” or the accusatory question of a woman who said “Why are you giving to them, they are buying drugs”. Since the lockdown began on April 27, the Foundation for Community Work (FCW) has delivered bread and food parcels to families in various Cape Flats communities. Relief operations could not keep up with deliveries as the weeks passed. When the president announced the national state of disaster, the need for the early closure of schools and pre-schools, effective from March 18, left many children without meals or nutrition. It was going to be an extremely difficult period for the poor. All the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have led to more families becoming desperate because caregivers and adults in poor households who had piecemeal jobs - such as domestic workers, gardeners and labourers - suddenly found themselves unable to put bread on the table for their children. It was also widely reported that people started to protest and vent their anger in townships from Mitchell’s Plain and Khayelitsha in Cape Town to Alexandra and Soweto in Gauteng. Families worried that the lockdown could lead to starvation and death from hunger, as opposed to the virus.

Unfortunately, very little has been reported on the state of young children during this period - their issues took a back seat. During this crisis more than 8 million young children under 6 years have remained voiceless. The Covid-19 pandemic has made their suffering in poor communities a reality.

Social media reported on young children lining up in Manenberg or Delft to receive a cooked meal or sandwiches organised by community volunteers who saw the urgency and desperation on their streets.

The Unicef Report on the state of the world’s children (2019) says at least one in three children under 5 is malnourished or suffer from the burden of malnutrition that threatens the survival and growth of young children to develop to their full potential.

Although the Western Cape government has done well to roll out school feeding programmes in most communities and the Department of Social Development provides subsidies to registered preschool facilities for daily nutrition of young children, the lockdown and closure of schools and preschools effectively cut off this lifeline to children in poor households.

This reality spurred many community and welfare organisations into action. Despite their efforts to feed people they were threatened for daring to serve “hot foods”. Like many NGOs that went into overdrive, FCW set up a small task team who worked on a strategy to address the looming hunger crisis. Networking with donors and funders, it secured the first R100 000 for 500 food hampers.

Overnight we managed to establish contacts with wholesalers and suppliers, compared prices and agreed on the contents of the hampers. We wanted to provide families with a food hamper that included basic food stuffs to last a family for at least two weeks, as well as hygiene items.

After all, the focus of this crisis was to ensure improved hygiene and regular handwashing to prevent contamination and transmission of the virus.

Despite media reports of violence and protests in some communities and the threat of delivery vehicles being stoned, FCW managed - with the support of a community network - to ensure destitute families benefit from the food relief programme.

In Langa, a senior social worker and members of street committees screened and identified families and personally delivered the relief to them to prevent disruptions.

Pastors from various faith-based organisations and community workers were willing to assist and said “thuma mina”.

Since the lockdown more than 5500 destitute families with young children have been supported across the Cape Flats with the generous support of the Willis Towers Watson Trust, Imam Abdullah Haron Education Trust, JAM, ApexHi Trust, Asrin Properties as well as many individuals and families who realised the value of helping communities in need and strengthening the networks for children.

Going forward the government will have to look at how to improve food security for vulnerable children and families and seriously consider the following:

Ring fencing at least 1% of tobacco, alcohol and sugar taxes to improve the lives and future of our young children.

Communities and families must be re-educated about healthy and nutritious food for children.

All schools and preschools must be guided by trained dietitians to prepare nutritious, fortified and balanced meals for children and the use of sugar must be discouraged.

Community food garden projects must be encouraged to create employment and development through EPWP.

Businesses and corporates that support school feeding schemes should receive tax incentives to improve food security for our children.

* Riedewhaan Allie is Director: Foundation for Community Work.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





