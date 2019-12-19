No mystery to producing electricity









I suppose there are thousands of stories out there about how Eskom’s latest load-shedding programme has affected local communities. Picture: Reuters I suppose there are thousands of stories out there about how Eskom’s latest load-shedding programme has affected local communities. Here in the South Peninsula, the opening night of the show Calendar Girls in the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg was cancelled last Friday evening when the power was cut. The show had been fully booked. The theatre lost heavily. If I were asked to choose somebody to sort out Eskom’s mess I don’t think my first choice would be an electrical engineer, or a chartered accountant or a politician. Particularly not a politician. My first choice would be to hand the problem to a farmer. It’s not for nothing that we have a well-worn South African saying, “‘n Boer Maak ‘n plan” (A farmer makes a plan). Having grown up on a farm, I have seen hundreds of examples of farmers “making a plan” to solve problems of all kinds, from veterinary surgery to engineering.

We city folk are all to keen to hand our problems over to the “experts”. Washing machine broken?

Phone the washing machine man. Door lock sticking? Phone a locksmith. Cat puking? Phone a vet.

Farmers don’t have an army of experts around them, so when something goes wrong they have to puzzle out a solution for themselves.

Long before Eskom was thought of, farmers were producing their own electricity.

My uncle Douglas installed a wind generator on top of a beef-wood tree in his garden and stored electricity in a bank of car batteries in his shed. We had a room full of glass batteries charged by a paraffin-powered generator.

Our neighbours the Pienaars opted for gas lights and had a carbide generator in their back yard.

Different solutions, but we all ended up with lights to read by at night. The point is, farmers didn’t whine pathetically and say “the coal was wet, so there’s nothing we can do”. They rolled up their sleeves and made a plan.

Electricity can be produced in many ways. I read recently that technicians at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, America, had even managed to power a tree of Christmas lights by connecting them to an electric eel’s tank.

Electricity is not a mystery. Children learn about it at school.

The difference between powering a farm and powering a country is just a matter of scale. All it needs to switch off the country’s lights is to introduce politics and greed into the national grid. That’s a sure recipe for darkness. If politicians took control of the oceans, the seas would run dry in fewer than 20 years.

Last Laugh

The factory’s efficiency expert went to see the general manager about taking his annual leave, and came out of the man’s office looking rather glum.

“What’s the matter?” asked a colleague. “I imagined you’d be looking happy after arranging your holiday.”

“The problem is,” said the expert, “the boss thinks I’m so efficient I’ll be able to have just as much fun in only two weeks as anybody else can have in their usual three.”

