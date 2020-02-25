No place for violence, drugs at Western Cape schools









Police officer, Metro Police and Law Enforcement searches pupils' school bags for drugs and weapons at Phandulwazi High School Philippi East. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Pupil discipline in schools remains a big concern for the Western Cape Education Department. Physical or verbal abuse will simply not be tolerated and I have taken a strong stance on this. We need to protect those pupils and teachers who want to contribute towards quality teaching and learning. Violent and abusive behaviour has no place in our schools. The pupil and pupil’s individual rights must be central to what happens in every school. Gangsterism is also a major concern. It is a threat that is not always visible or known to teachers or fellow pupils. However, it is a threat that can flare up suddenly and can often lead to dangerous and violent circumstances. This was the case at a high school in this province last year. A violent fight erupted, allegedly as a result of gang rivalry within the community. What transpired was truly shocking. Pupils were chasing each other with weapons ranging from pangas, knives and scissors. Two pupils were stabbed and others were physically wounded.

What is concerning is that this fight seems to have been orchestrated, as pupils had hidden weapons on the school premises. Thankfully none of the bystanders were hurt, but the fight involved 14 pupils from various grades. The pupils were suspended and faced a disciplinary hearing. The governing body recommended the expulsion of the 14 pupils. When I received the file I was saddened by what I read.

Schools are public spaces and in terms of the Regulations for Safety Measures at Public Schools, 2001, as amended, the National Minister of Basic Education declared all public schools as drug-free and dangerous weapon-free zones.

These 14 pupils had not only violated these regulations, but also their school’s code of conduct and had put themselves, other pupils and teachers at risk.

We simply cannot, and will not, accept this kind of behaviour in our schools. Based on the evidence at hand, I have therefore made the decision to uphold the recommendation to expel all 14 pupils. Last year I upheld the recommendations to expel 132 pupils in the province. Forty-one of these 41 cases related to violent behaviour or assault.

Our schools are places where pupils should “enter to learn and leave to serve”.

Gang affiliations, violence, verbal threats and substance abuse have no place in our schools. I would also like to warn all pupils that tougher action will be taken in future against repetitive bullying in our schools. Schools must please ensure that their codes of conduct also apply to online pupil activity when it comes to social media bullying.

Schools must implement disciplinary action should pupils transgress their codes of conduct.

I will not hesitate to make a decision that is in the best interests of the other pupils and teachers of the school when it comes to an individual being found guilty of dangerous, violent or offensive behaviour. Our schools must be places of learning, and nothing else.

As the WCED, we will continue to implement programmes that help in address conflict.

We will also continue to provide workshops and programmes in anti-gangsterism and substance abuse, cyber-wellness and values-driven initiatives through our Transform to Perform Strategy. This Our Transform to Perform Strategy aims to promote positive behaviour in schools with a growth mindset and values-driven approach to one’s peers and educators.

But today, this serves as a warning to all the pupils of this province to respect their schools, fellow pupils and teachers.

I appeal to all communities, parents, teachers and schools to join hands to keep our schools safe and places of learning.

Let’s keep violence, conflict, drug use and abuse off our school premises.

* Brian Schreuder is head of the Western Cape Education Department.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.