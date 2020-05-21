Number of workplace claims expected to surge due to the lockdown

I have had many calls and hundreds of emails from employers and employees who are trying to grapple with the various arrangements and agreements that were struck between management and staff just before and during the lockdown. Many of the agreements were done in a hurry and without taking much of our labour law into account. The agreements were specifically entered into and valid because of the dire circumstances everyone was experiencing. Most of the agreements were specifically for the lockdown, and many of them could be interpreted to be valid when the employees could not perform their services. Many employees in essential services did go to work, but the employers were experiencing difficulties, such as diminishing cash flow and limited turnover. Even the businesses who were in the manufacturing industries were suffering as orders had dried up. In light of the economic meltdown many employers approached their staff across the board to take a salary cut, provide fewer services, and to take all their leave. Some of the agreements weren’t in writing but could be evidenced by SMS, WhatsApp and email trails.

It is incumbent upon every employer (and employees for that matter) to put together a proper reflection and description of the agreements that were reached.

It is also important for the unions to step in and to try to analyse exactly what has happened and what agreements were reached between management and their members.

In addition to this, many of the bargaining councils also entered into groundbreaking agreements which were reduced to writing and in fact sent to the minister of employment and labour.

The unions have a hard task ahead to educate their members on their changing workplace and the changed terms and conditions that were structured during the lockdown period.

Many of the changes have to be negotiated to an end and possibly be renegotiated in order to take into account the different circumstances post-lockdown.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has said we are facing a different era.

He said some businesses might take six to 12 months to recover while others might never recover. He said there could be up to two million retrenchments adding to our enormously high unemployment.

The help from the UIF will be coming to an end after three months. Those facing dismissal, retrenchment and any other of the normal UIF claims would have to stand in the queue to claim for the different benefits.

The minister said the UIF was under strain and might be forced to rationalise in the future.

Likewise, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) which has been running at full capacity up until the lockdown, will have to face mass retrenchments and claims of almost every nature. Many employers enforced unilateral changes to the workplace, and the changes could be challenged by the individuals and the trade unions.

Individuals are warned that any challenge to any change is subject to a 30-day period and any employee wishing to refer a dispute to the CCMA must do so within 30 days of the implementation of the change.

The employee will complete an LRA 7.11 application and ensure that the application is first sent to the employer. With proof of service on the employer, the employee will then send that same application with proof to the CCMA.

All this can be done electronically as many of the offices of the CCMA are closed. It is vital to adhere to the 30-day deadline.

Despite the lockdown, the CCMA has not suspended the rules of applications. It is, however, understood that the CCMA will be conducting more and more of its conciliations and even some of its arbitrations telephonically and via conference calls.

Health and safety at the workplace is of paramount importance.

Many recalcitrant employers ignored health and safety regulations for many years. The virus has focused the Department of Employment and Labour on health and safety provisions. I understand that the ministry has agreed to employ more inspectors in the health and safety field. The Department of Health will be working with the Department of Employment and Labour over the next few years to ensure health and safety is uppermost in everyone’s minds.

There will be many and varied queries and objections to payouts received from the UIF. The UIF is setting up a new helpline. My understanding is that it has boosted its staffing numbers to try to tackle hundreds of queries flowing in every day.

My office alone has referred more than 1000 of the queries to the offices within the Department of Labour. There will also be challenges to some of the payments that have been received both from the Department of Labour and the employer. The challenges against the employers will be heard by the CCMA over the next few months.

The CCMA had set itself 30 days from the date of receipt of the referral to the date of the hearing. It is suspected that the 30 days might be exceeded due to the numerous complaints received. It is my understanding that the CCMA Commissioner has requested further funding, but it has not been forthcoming.

The CCMA was desperately training new commissioners to handle the increased caseload after the minimum wage legislation. In addition to this, the CCMA also had to handle all the payment complaints that were previously referred to the Department of Labour inspectors. The payment complaints have placed an enormous burden on the CCMA’s case load which has bogged down the ability to handle the legal disputes.

I also suspect the enormous caseload of complaints about personal protective gear is going to come in thick and fast. Many employers have not supplied masks and are not ensuring their premises are properly sanitised.

The issue of transport to and from work is an extremely serious problem. Much of the normal modes of transport in the past were overcrowded and are deemed to be unsafe. Employers bear the burden to ensure their staff are kept safe and healthy, particularly during this period when the surge of viral infections is expected.

This duty of care burden on the employer specifically expects each employer to ensure that every employee is brought to work safely and sent home safely.

Many employers are going to be hard-pressed to incur the extra expenses for the staff to get safely transported to and from work. Any staff member who can show that the virus was contracted either at work or during the journey to and from work would have a claim against Workman’s Compensation.

The employer has to ensure, first, that every staff member is registered with the UIF, workman’s compensation and the receiver of revenue.

Once that staff member is registered it is important that any suspected illness would be reported to the Workman’s Compensation Fund with the employer carefully and timeously completing the application.

If the employer refuses to complete the application it is vital for either the employee or the trade union to have this reported to the Department of Employment and Labour immediately.

* Michael Bagraim is the DA's deputy spokesperson for Employment and Labour, and a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus