Cape Town - Life on the streets… can do things to your mind, body, and soul. Always hungry, always dirty, even if you had a shower this morning.

By the look of things we’re gonna have no water soon. While the citizens of our city are up in arms over Day Zero, we homeless have had water problems since I can remember.

And funny how nothing has changed. I wrote about it, spoke about it, got patronising smiles, but nothing was done. But now it is a dire situation.

Is taking water from a tap not belonging to you a criminal offence? Will we be forced to steal like we had no choice urination in public as there are no after-hours toilets? (Yes, we still don’t have toilets!)

We will become desperate.

Some have lost an income as no cars can be washed like before. Problematic, as we don’t really like to beg. We’d rather try and earn our own way.

But in District 6 there is a carwash and it is open 24 hours! And it is busy I tell you.

Now for some shower power: it is easy to say only shower for two minutes. What about a woman with long hair? Realistically almost impossible. We are stressing about our dirty clothes and blankets.

To do washing is turning into an impossible task. There is a hole in the middle of a road where we gather water at night. Top secret as the city might just close it up. We have no idea how pure the water is. So far, so good. Nobody from the city took us into account.

I bet you in very selfish ways we have completely been overlooked by them.

Talk about overlooked. District 6 is no more. Really. The old charm, filled with history has been bulldozed. Go look for yourself. It should be called University Hill. The sheer arrogance of it all. The blatant disregard for those less fortunate. To history, culture, etc.

Can you imagine how those that have been dumped in Blikkiesdorp is going to suffer? And Wolwerivier. How about the elderly? How are they going to carry water? Is somebody going to rip them off by asking a fortune to get it on their behalf? Can another person collect water for someone unable to do it himself?

Capetonians must suffer from some sort of psychosis allowing the powers in our city to have one meeting after another with no clear plan in sight. And for how many months has this been going on?

Now dear reader, you have to go stand in a line waiting your turn for water as somebody who gets good money, did not do their job!

May the winter rain arrive way too early this year. I see this as the only solution to our problem. From my mouth to God’s ear.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the #TheDignityProject ambassador. In his weekly daily column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face.

