Only God’s grace can save Palestinians

There is no one in the world who can save Palestinians from Israel’s genocide. Their only hope is Allah, God Almighty. They have to pray for His divine intervention to save them from His Holy Nation and their powerful allies, the lawmakers of the world.

Israel claims it is at war with Hamas, but this looks like a well-planned massacre of the Palestinians in Gaza. The October 7 the Israeli attack by Hamas was part of the plan. It needed to create some sort of war propaganda to justify its invasion of Gaza. This looks like a staged attack. Israel switched off its world-class defence system to allow the attackers to enter. The Israeli hostages are sacrificial lambs. Hamas, like the ANC, is infiltrated by a lot of spies, some holding leadership positions who led them into the trap. The Palestinians have lost Gaza forever. It will soon be occupied by Israeli settlers. It would be only by the grace of God if the Palestinians survive the holocaust.

Former Mozambican president Samora Machel said: “International solidarity is not charity: It is an act of unity between allies fighting on different terrains towards the same objective. The foremost of these objectives is to aid the development of humanity to the highest level possible.” Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika and God bless Palestine. * Mlibazisi Magubane, Soweto.

