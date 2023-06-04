OPINION: Stupidity is South Africa’s number one problem

I have said it before and I will continue saying it again and again, stupidity is a chronic problem and as a collective we must stop stupid people from gaining any leadership positions in society. For example, decades ago I assisted an NGO to acquire a fantastic piece of land that was supposed to be used for the benefit of our entire society. Council gave a favourable response and the granted price was realistic.

Later the NGO got entangled with some who pledged financial assistance. Since my help was no longer needed, I did not bother to follow up on the matter since “my rejection” was obvious although I was the person responsible for bringing the project and process into existence. Sadly, after many years I learnt the land had not been bought by the NGO for unexplained reasons and the municipality had increased the price exponentially because of the long time lapse, etc. The NGO then again requested my assistance but I decided not to partake since I realised that those involved with the project lacked the basic intellect, skills and ability to manage this clear-cut land acquisition. Since then I received information that those who were supposed to assist the NGO had taken “ownership” of the project and for some reason, the issue was in court. Stupidly the legal fees accrued to 50% of the cost of the original price of the land acquisition. A project to assist society was hijacked by a tsunami of greed and stupidity that was so potent, it could shake the confidence of any thinking person.

As I looked back at my original intention and what transpired over the years, the truth is self-evident. Stupidity mixed with greed is like a cancer that will grow until it is cut from the collective body. Regular folk must consider stupidity an enemy and do whatever necessary to keep stupid people far away from any form of power and authority since stupid people cannot be trusted. It does not matter if it is religious/political/ economic or any other form of leadership, stupidity is a cancer. Since corruption is based on greed and wickedness, to recognise stupidity is a bit different. For example, when someone or an organisation, government, political party, etc costs you money and there are no beneficial outcomes, then that money is wasted. This is evidence of “typical” stupidity.

Wastage can be in the form of rates/taxes/charity, etc. We must identify the liable person/s and remove them from authority. They add little value and will only continue to cause future harm. If we as a society do nothing, the behaviour of stupid people in authority is actually the fault of those who said and did nothing. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

