Opposition to war rooted in history

South Africa has a long history of resistance to war. From objectors to the AngloBoer war during the 1900s to resistance to the SADF border war, the history of local pacifism and opposition to war is a rich and illustrious one. The first “Stop the War” committee was an anti-war organisation that opposed the second Anglo-Boer War. It was formed by William Thomas Stead in 1889. Its president was John Clifford and prominent members included Lloyd George.

Against the backdrop of a campaign surrounding the so-called Khaki election of 1900, “Stop the War” distributed millions of posters, cartoons and leaflets in London. Moral and religious objection to war within South Africa and support for pacifism and opposition to militarism carried immense risks. “In this emotionally charged environment, the minority who publicly opposed the war were labelled pro-Boers,” says Nigel Robson, an historian. “Dissenters risked vilification or even violence if their views were made public, and during the siege of Mafikeng … people gathered menacingly outside the premises of a tradesman suspected of harbouring ‘pro-Boer’ views.”

During apartheid, white conscripts who refused the call-up risked jail sentences with many serving time in prison. Notable conscientious objectors included Ivan Toms, Harold Winkler and Richard Steele. A statement signed by Israeli author Yuval Harari and 90 other signatories asserts: “There is no contradiction between staunchly opposing the Israeli subjugation and occupation of Palestinians and unequivocally condemning brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians. In fact, every consistent leftist must hold both positions simultaneously.” Satyagraha, as practiced by Mahatma Gandhi, is a technique of action designed to set in motion a process to achieve lasting peace. It emerged from the realisation that violence breeds violence; “War fought to end wars and bring peace, brought greater and more devastating wars.”

In essence what is required here is an embrace of this “truth force” – a demonstration of “peace and love in action” via resistance against the use of violence. In these times of global turmoil it is imperative that our country remember and celebrate its peace movement, enriched as it has been by the work of the late Rabbi Cyril Harris, Desmond Tutu, Gandhi and Brutus. * David Robert Lewis, Cape Town.

