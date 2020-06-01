Oral tradition is the future of education

To me, the reopening of schools after a relatively short pre-winter lockdown is not a good thing. But I consult regularly with teachers and have accepted the fact that some pupils will be returning to school very soon. So my offering this week addresses learning strategies that will facilitate learning with a reduced danger of contact and infection. We start with the oral tradition. This is education through listening and learning. We often forget that the majority of South Africans are black. We tend to overlook the awful truth that they, a majority, are still treated like a minority. They, who were born here, are treated like visitors by others who merely "arrived" here and set about ruthlessly replacing much that was natural and good. I refer in particular to native folklore which has a wealth of oral tradition embedded in the culture. The history of the folk is more often than not passed from mother to child. It is a selfless task which nurtures respect and appreciation. It contains gems such as: the child who lives near a river doesn’t have to use spit to wash their face. It teaches that if you carry home ant-infested firewood you can expect the lizard to follow you home. It teaches the valuable lesson that no child can pay for their mother’s milk. African folk tales bind the community. It also reinforces the bond between the ancestors, the presently alive and those yet to be born. Storytelling enhances cultural understanding. It is a seamless web of memory maintained through drama and music. It opens a society to the norms and standards of others, and contributes to learning through interaction. It nurtures the great African tradition of purposeful talking and discussion. The word ubuntu comes to mind.

Enter "oracy". The term was coined by an educator named Joy during the 1960s. The idea is for children to share their ideas and experiences with others through talking. They are encouraged to come to conclusions of their own. They tell each other where to look, but stop short of telling them what to see. The underlying didactic philosophy is that talking supports thinking, and that means it supports learning.

The potency of oracy as a learning strategy was refined by Andrew Wilkinson in Britain in 1965. He underlined the neglect of oral skills in the education process. Oracy addresses the oral skills that are neglected in the class. It is a skill of using language coherently. For me, the oral tradition is often one of the safest launching pads, for obvious reasons.

Oracy can be taught. Teachers can build up oracy kits and encourage peer-learning as opposed to top-down talk-and-chalk. All children love listening to stories. It follows that, while all children are not natural storytellers, they can be taught the skill. This translates into the universal truth that all lessons are ultimately language lessons.

What follows is the rewarding unlocking of the teacher’s greatest asset - the imagination of the pupil.

