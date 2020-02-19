Our electric future









I’ve noticed several garages in the more affluent suburbs already displaying signs advertising “Charging Station for Electric Vehicles.” Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives I’ve noticed several garages in the more affluent suburbs already displaying signs advertising “Charging Station for Electric Vehicles.” I’m sure we will see many more of them in the next few years. Electricity is the future, whatever Eskom may say. I believe the British government plans to ban the sale of any new petrol and diesel vehicles by the year 2040. Other countries will certainly follow their lead. This means today’s babies will start their driving careers in a world where electric vehicles are the normal form of transport and a few collectors will own “vintage” petrol-powered cars they’ll roll out for rallies and car shows. They’ll probably have to order their supplies of fuel from pharmacists (or distil their own from potatoes).

Electric vehicles have been around for many years, usually in the form of short-distance transport, as in golf carts or milk delivery trucks.

But the current trend toward cleaner energy has spurred on a wave of research into more efficient batteries. Travelling ranges are getting longer and longer.

I can hardly wait to see what tomorrow’s power sources will look like.

Already we’ve seen cars with solar panels built into their roofs and others that actually charge their own batteries when they’re going downhill or braking.

What’s next on the drawing boards?

What might happen in our country is that farmers living alongside long stretches of road, like the N1, could set up independent charging stations for passing travellers.

A motorist could pull into the Skaapfontein farm stall and enjoy a peaceful cup of coffee while his car battery is being charged from the farmer’s wind-powered generators.

That’s one big advantage of electric power.

You don’t need to drill an oil well or dig for coal to produce the necessary volts or amps or watt-ever.

Farmers in the Great Karoo have been generating their own electricity for years.

They know how it’s done, so why not sell some of it to city motorists? Wind farming could become a lucrative sideline for farmers.

Once your windmill is up and running you don’t have to feed it or shear it or dose it for internal parasites or slaughter it or skin it.

You just sit there under a sunshade by the side of the road looking suitably rustic, pouring coffee, talking country philosophy to the passing city folk and collecting money for your electricity.

You don’t have to worry about jackals catching your lambs or baboons breaking your water troughs.

It sounds like an idyllic lifestyle to me.

Roll on electric power!

Last Laugh

A tough-looking farmer strolled into the dentist’s surgery followed by his wife.

“I’m in a big hurry,” he said to the dentist. “I need to have a tooth pulled out, but I don’t have time to waste waiting for an a anaesthetic to take effect. Just yank out the tooth and I’ll be on my way.”

“Gosh,” said the dentist, “you’re a very brave man. Which tooth do you want extracted?”

The man turned to his wife and said: “Show him your tooth, dear.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

