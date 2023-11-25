Our government has not kept its promises

During the memorial service of the longest-serving ex-deputy minister of foreign affairs, Aziz Pahad, former president Thabo Mbeki said the “ANC has not betrayed South Africans”. However, it has failed to renew itself, further said Mbeki. In 1994, the ANC promised voters free houses, jobs, economic growth and quality education. Even in the subsequent general elections, the governing party promised the same. In other words, it has never deviated from its promises.

Interestingly, Cyril Ramaphosa’s party has failed to deliver on its promises. For instance, load shedding has become part of our lives. Load shedding has caused job losses and economic stagnation. The country has been experiencing this problem for more than 10 years, and it is expected to be with us for years to come. In the last few years, the country has also been experiencing water shedding.

There was one instance where Munsieville in Mogale City had no water for two weeks. In some townships in Vaal, water comes and go. Residents are now used to that. In addition, high unemployment has become the order of the day, with the youth mostly affected. That means the country is not living up to its potential. And there is nothing that suggests things will get better soon. While unemployment is high, the economy is also down. Without economic development, the government cannot do many things. It also does not seem to have ideas on how to improve the economy.

That’s not all. The quality of education has also deteriorated. According to research, Grades 3 and 5 can’t read for meaning. Almost every year, struggling learners are promoted to the next grade to improve the passing rate. Voters have given the ANC a solid 30 years of power. That’s a long time. Yet the governing party has failed to take the nation to the Promised Land, as promised. That’s betrayal is it not, Mr Mbeki? * Thabile Mange, Gauteng.

