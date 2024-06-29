Our political history requires an explanation

In Proverbs 29:2 the Bible says, when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, when the wicked rule, the people groan. Historically our politics, including the GNU (Government of National Unity) reflects South African history and remains a perfect place for the wicked to hide and govern from, behind the scenes.

It started centuries ago when a Dutchman was caught stealing from the Dutch East India Company (VOC) in Batavia and banished to Cape Town to establish a refreshment station. The abuse, rape and plunder of Indigenous people and material resources started immediately. Evidence of this abuse/plunder was the creation of a new ethnicity that did not exist until white men plundered the Khoi and San women creating the “Coloured people”.

The ANC that inherited this legacy of rape and plunder simply continued and for 30 years the ANC ignored the delivery of basic services like affordable electricity, water and housing, etc to the people. In a nutshell, as the descendants of rapists, plunderers, abusers and their victims, South Africans are trying to form a government with actual criminals who were imprisoned for violent crimes. So what’s new? If the Bible is to be believed and the words of Prophet Muhammed are true, as a nation we are in deep trouble as we have a history of wicked people who governed us and continue to govern us.

We are going to suffer as those inside and outside the GNU in Parliament are mostly unrighteous. For example, if we rewind, the speeches and video recordings are all available where political leaders knowingly deceived voters in the recent election. Everyone knew no party would have a majority. Political leaders told us this and then the DA vowed never to enter into a coalition with the ANC and Al Jama-ah vowed never to enter into a coalition with the DA. The evidence is on YouTube.

When Jewish, Christian and Muslim political leaders deliberately deceive voters and openly display unrighteous action, what can we expect from atheists and those who hate religious values? For example, the leader of the Christians (ACDP) in Parliament and most Jewish leaders support Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. Oddly, the “pro-Palestinian” Al Jama-ah Party is in coalition in Johannesburg with the Zionist Patriotic Alliance which was founded by criminals who were in jail for violent crimes.

In short, most of our political leaders are not ethical or righteous people. They are political prostitutes worshipping themselves. They must stop pretending to care about people. God despises the unrighteous deceiver.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media Cape Argus