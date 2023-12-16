Our President, the traitor

As if there isn’t already enough pain, hurt and violence in this world, Cyril Ramaphosa showed his true colours recently when he hosted the dreaded BRICS conference. It is unfathomable to think that in a predominantly Christian nation, a president who is assumed to share the same faith could have the audacity to partner with terrorists and communists such as Russia, China and, soon, Iran in what could be seen as a blatant showing of anti-Semitism and a completely shipwrecked faith.

To think that when this man, Ramaphosa, became our president not so long ago, there was a glimmer of hope and a feeling of euphoria! But little did we know that this same man, who claims to be a president for the people, would turn out to be nothing but another ANC-loyalist and a Chinese/Russian puppet with zero integrity and an inability to recognise God’s plan for the redeeming of our nation, South Africa. Mr Ramaphosa, you, sir, have made a vital mistake. Selling South Africa out to China and Russia, you have literally gone against what I believe is the will of God, and you have now placed us in a very precarious position. As a Christian believer and follower of Christ, I pray that God will have mercy on us who still believe in His statutes. You, Mr President, have demonstrated clearly that you no longer respect or value the Christian faith. Your actions prove that you have deserted our nation, and God, to find favour with a bunch of communists and terrorists.

On a massive billboard just outside of Nandi, Petroport Durban, an ANC-inspired message reads: “Where is Humanity? Free Palestine.” What about the Israelites who lost 1 400 of their people to the brutal attacks from Hamas? Is that not considered a complete abandonment of humanity? Or does it only apply to the Palestinians? And then the ANC have the audacity to play the apartheid card in light of the Israel-Hamas war, claiming that Israel and its prime minister, Netanyahu, treat Palestinians similarly to what we saw in South Africa prior to the 1994 elections! Apartheid is used as a weapon to mask all of the ANC’s multiple failures. This party has completely abandoned the people of South Africa, and even worse, its very own supporters.

Our government uses inflated food prices to pay out social grants and then has the arrogance to say that they are “freedom fighters” and call themselves “Struggle stalwarts”, claiming to have kept alive the legacy of Nelson Mandela. This is blasphemy! This is the worse case of disillusionment ever thinkable. Yet, the poorest and most marginalised of our communities keep believing the lies and keep voting for the looters, or some simply do not vote, leaving the ANC in a strong position to keep holding on to power, to keep crippling the state, and to keep deserting its own people. Our president has effectively sold us out to some of the most dangerous countries in the world,

May we pray that somehow, someday, our ties with China and Russia will be cut off and South Africa will be free to support all freedom-loving, God-fearing nations. But for now, we are on the wrong side of the draw, and it's quite a daunting prospect. * Leonard Oosthuizen, Cowies Hill.