Our puzzling symbols

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I wrote recently about the symbols we wear to let people know who we are and what we stand for. The old-school tie proclaims: “I am an educated gentleman.” The stethoscope draped casually round the neck says: “You can trust me. I am a doctor.” A red overall indicates the wearer is a disruptive and quarrelsome person of limited intelligence. A baseball cap worn with the peak pointing backwards says: “I am an idiot and don’t know whether I’m coming or going.” One of the puzzling symbols we all recognise is the mortarboard, or academic cap, which clearly says “I am a scholar,” but how did it originate?

Mortar boards have been around since 1761, according to Wikipedia, and they have always been linked to learning. The name comes from the square board on which brick-layers hold their mortar. That’s all very well, but why did that extraordinary design come to indicate scholarship rather than brick-laying?

I’ve even seen recent photographs of young children wearing mortarboards when they “graduate” from nursery school to junior school.

In earlier years the headdress was worn only by university students and teachers, but nobody has supplied me with an explanation as to why the wearing of a square board on your head should mark you as an academic.

And, while I’m on the subject of headgear, what ever happened to the old African tradition of women carrying goods balanced on their heads? It must have required an amazing sense of balance, and resulted in very elegant posture.

As a youngster I remember seeing black women walking long distances with buckets of water, bundles of clothing, suitcases or long loads of firewood perched firmly on their heads.

I even saw women carrying portable radios on their heads, enjoying the programmes as they walked.

It seems to be a lost art today - certainly in the city.

White women sometimes tried to improve their “deportment” by walking with a book balanced on the head. But I never saw anyone who could compare with the balancing skill of an African woman.

Perhaps the proliferation of the township mini-bus taxis has contributed to the loss of balancing skills. I think any passenger who tried to board a taxi while balancing a bucket of water on her head would be rather unpopular. Maybe a revival of the mortarboard for everyday use would be a good idea.

That flat surface would provide a useful platform for a shopping bag during the walk home from the taxi rank. It would also keep the meat products out of the reach of the neighbourhood dogs.

Last Laugh

A guest who was staying with the bishop was impressed to hear the cook lustily singing the hymn, “Nearer, my God, to Thee,” as she prepared their breakfast.

“You apparently have a very pious cook, milord,” said the guest.

“Not really,” said the bishop.

“The kitchen clock broke some years ago, so she uses that hymn to time the boiled eggs.

“Three verses gives perfect soft-boiled eggs and four verses result in hard-boiled eggs.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.