I could hardly believe the Sunday Times announcing the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) plan to renew the K53 driving test. Although I agree that this driving test is outdated and should be renewed, I don’t agree with the implication that this alone would reduce our road carnage.

The K53 test needs to be updated and modernised, however some of the reported proposals by the RTMC are simply crazy! Restricting new drivers to only 150km per year simply doesn’t make sense – business or otherwise.

Accompanying new drivers with experienced drivers is also illogical!

What the RTMC is saying nothing about is the rampant corruption that takes place in most licensing depots daily. The RTMC says nothing about the thousands of unroadworthy vehicles that have perfect roadworthy certificates. They seem to have no plan to deal with that. Unless these corruption issues are resolved, a new driving test will not reduce death on our roads.

According to the RTMC’s own Road Fatality Report for 2017, which repeats previous reports, lives are lost on our roads due to vehicle factors like tyres and brakes. Thousands continue to die every month, yet the same strategies that do not yield positive results continue to be used – our road safety campaigns don’t speak to these concerns.

Instead, the same strategy of checking vehicles and driving licences continues, yet different results are expected. Until road safety campaigns are designed against proper empirical research, we will continue to see thousands of motorists and pedestrians die unnecessarily.

In August 2016, a research and development report on the costs of crashes in South Africa was published by the CSIR Built Environment on behalf of the RTMC. According to this report, the total national road traffic crash costs for 2015 amounted to almost R143 billion – 3.4% of South Africa’s GDP.

South Africa has one of the highest incidence of fatalities from road crashes in the world and does not compare well with countries with comparably developed infrastructure.

Indeed the K53 test needs to be modernised. But the RTMC also needs to deal with the widespread corruption at vehicle licensing centres and at drivers' licensing centres.

Until that is dealt with, the modernised K53 will do nothing.

* Manny de Freitas, DA Member of Parliament.

