SA’s Andile Dlamini clears the ball against Germany’s Linda Dallmann during their Women’s World Cup match at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier on Monday. Picture: AP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says sport enhances women’s and girls’ health, self-esteem, empowerment and leadership opportunities as it addresses discrimination and facilitates social inclusion. The positive results of sport for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment are, however, hindered by gender-based discrimination in all areas and at all levels of sport and physical activity. Sportsmen are revered and often idolised. Yet domestic violence incidents by male athletes against their family members and partners are a significant challenge affecting sport globally. Most of these incidents never come to the public eye.

Despite South Africa’s progressive constitutional stance on gender equality, the impact is yet to be fully manifested in the sporting arena. Sport - being historically a male-dominated sphere - has left female athletes to encounter various forms of discrimination, including inequality, sexual harassment, violence and victimisation.

South Africa is developing a policy on women and sport that ensures that “all women and girls have the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity in a safe and supportive environment that preserves the rights, dignity and respect of the individual”.

The new policy intends to “increase co-operation between women and men and ensure the support of men in order to promote gender equality in sport and physical activity”.

How can universities support this and ensure the safety and equality of all their athletes?

Here are some of the questions the UWC can ask itself in this regard:

* How do we apply UWC’s new Sexual Violence and Harassment Policy in our sporting arenas?

* What do we, as a university, have to do to maintain this policy, including in sport on and off campus?

* How do we expand and deepen the conversation about the origins, meaning and consequences of hyper-masculinity in male sport?

* How do we develop young male athletes into adults who role model the Olympic and Paralympic values?

At the Interdisciplinary Centre for Sport Science and Development (ICSSD), we’re beginning to look at these questions and our role as a research and academic centre. In collaboration with the Sport Administration and the Department of Sport, Recreation and Exercise Science, ICSSD focuses on advancing sport as a tool for development, including the empowerment and safety of women.

Our postgraduate Diploma in Sport, Development and Peace, and our new Masters in Sport for Development, challenge students to reflect on these critical issues.

Sport can be a powerful platform to promote gender equality and to address and prevent sexual harassment, domestic and sexual violence, and discrimination of all forms. It’s time for us to use sport for all that it can do, so our students, athletes and coaches can be all they can be.

Prof Marion Keim directs the ICSSD and is a member of the IOC Education Commission, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, the Eminent Persons Group on Transformation in Sport and the IOC Research Grants Committee.

* UWC’s Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic and the OR and Adelaide Tambo Foundation will hold a panel discussion, “Where are the Women?” at 6pm at the UWC Main Hall on August 15. To RSVP, email [email protected]

