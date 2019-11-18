Packaging languages may lead to interesting design problems









They were always known simply as Ouma rusks, but the latest box I bought has “Ouma” on one side and “Gran” on the other. FIle picture I note with a smile that my favourite rusks have gone bilingual. They were always known simply as Ouma rusks, but the latest box I bought has “Ouma” on one side and “Gran” on the other. I suppose I should be pleased that my language rights have finally been recognised. We English speakers are, after all, a minority group and should make sure our rights are protected. South Africans have become a nation of protesters, toyi-toying and burning tyres at the slightest provocation. I hope the Xhosa people aren’t enraged by the bilingual biscuits and decide to stage marches demanding Equal Rusks for all. They’d have to change the size of the box if it became necessary to print “umakhulu” on one side. The Zulus would be more easily appeased. Their grannies are fondly known as “gogo”, which is as economical a word as “ouma” or “gran”. We have almost a dozen official languages, so the packaging industry could be faced with some interesting design problems if we all demand equal recognition. Black Cat peanut butter might pose a problem in Xhosa. The “black cat” part would be easy - Ikat’emnyama - but I don’t think there’s a Xhosa word for peanut butter. Back home in the Eastern Cape they call it “umnyobanyoba”, which is a sort of jokey word meaning something that sticks to the roof of your mouth. It’s hardly likely to attract buyers. Bilingual packaging could be a useful learning aid.

When I visited my daughter in Canada I picked up a French word or two from various products. I know, for example, from my tube of Canadian toothpaste that the word for gums is “gencives” and tooth enamel is “email”. If I ever have toothache in France I’ll be able to tell the dentist where it hurts.

When I visited France with my son many years ago I found myself cornered by a garrulous woman who chatted to me at great length. I smiled and nodded from time to time and occasionally made noises like “Ah oui, madame.”

Later, my son apologise to her for his father’s lack of French but she waved a dismissive hand and said, “Nonsense! Your father speaks excellent French.” Apparently I can listen fluently in several languages.

Last Laugh

A group of long-term prisoners passed the time in jail by telling one another jokes. Eventually they knew all the jokes so well that they decided to save time by giving them numbers. One day one of them said: “Hey, do you remember number 14?” and they all chuckled appreciatively.

Another said: “What about number 32?” They all nodded and laughed. Then someone said: “How about number 27!” They all chuckled, except for one man who roared with laughter until the tears rolled down his cheeks and he rolled on the floor clutching his sides.

Eventually he pulled himself together, wiped his eyes and said: “Sorry, guys, I hadn’t heard that one before.”

