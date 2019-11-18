I note with a smile that my favourite rusks have gone bilingual. They were always known simply as Ouma rusks, but the latest box I bought has “Ouma” on one side and “Gran” on the other. I suppose I should be pleased that my language rights have finally been recognised.
We English speakers are, after all, a minority group and should make sure our rights are protected. South Africans have become a nation of protesters, toyi-toying and burning tyres at the slightest provocation.
I hope the Xhosa people aren’t enraged by the bilingual biscuits and decide to stage marches demanding Equal Rusks for all. They’d have to change the size of the box if it became necessary to print “umakhulu” on one side.
The Zulus would be more easily appeased. Their grannies are fondly known as “gogo”, which is as economical a word as “ouma” or “gran”.
We have almost a dozen official languages, so the packaging industry could be faced with some interesting design problems if we all demand equal recognition. Black Cat peanut butter might pose a problem in Xhosa. The “black cat” part would be easy - Ikat’emnyama - but I don’t think there’s a Xhosa word for peanut butter. Back home in the Eastern Cape they call it “umnyobanyoba”, which is a sort of jokey word meaning something that sticks to the roof of your mouth. It’s hardly likely to attract buyers. Bilingual packaging could be a useful learning aid.