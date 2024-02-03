Palestinian genocide a global wake-up call

When Jesus Christ the Messiah was oppressed and attempts were made to murder him by the Jewish Pharisees, there was no internet or global or social media to detail his extreme suffering. Millions of people continued with their lives and it took centuries for the message of Christ to fill the world. We do not have that problem today as social media allows instant access to endless evidence.

For example, the genocide of the Palestinian people by global Zionists is captured as it happens. There is no excuse for anyone to say they do not know, as the information flows freely. This allows a greater sense of honesty as three basic choices exist: support the Palestinian people, support global Zionism, or do not give a damn. Those who say they support peace, a negotiated settlement or whatever, are fooling themselves with words. The Palestinian genocide is easy to understand. Europeans mass murdered Jews for centuries and, in exchange for this shameful history, white people decided to give Palestinian land to European Jews.

The same white people, Britain, the US, Europe, Australia and so on, hate Jews so they continue to financially support Israel and the Palestinian genocide, hoping Jews will not return to Europe and elsewhere. Since brown and black people did not mass murder Jews, we do not have the same guilt towards Jews and thus our collective conscience allows us to stand firm for justice and Palestinian rights. Why is stating the obvious important? When it comes to oppression, mass murder and genocide, we must choose a side. If you support global Zionism, you are on the side of genocide and must understand your choice.

Also, we must remember that as thinking and believing people, God the Creator will ask if we made an effort to establish God’s divine truth and justice on Earth. You better ensure you have an answer. Most people think religious belief is paramount. They rarely ask themselves what value the beliefs have on reality when it lacks actions. How stupid is belief without action? God the Creator loves and advocates truth and justice. When Zionists murder Palestinians and you, as a human, cannot see that as wrong, your religious belief has no value and you are fooling yourself.

Your religion, ethnicity, politics, prays, fasting, charity and so on become irrelevant if you are dishonest and cannot admit what the Zionist are doing to the Palestinians is pure evil. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.