There goes goes Alex Tabisher again! Provoking too much thought too early in the morning! (Article on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Cape Argus, July 12). He recognises that we’re not all equal, and have differing levels of needs, which is why there is diversity in achievement across diverse groups of people. But there is also the factor of greed that interferes with it all – does Putin really need all those aeroplanes and mansions?

Does the British Royal Family need all those castles? Does the teenage blogger really need all those “likes” to feel affirmed? (As a mature gentleman like me, Mr Tabisher will probably agree that one of the lower needs that has moved higher up for us is the proximity of a toilet).

Part of the problem is that some people only feel affirmed if they feel superior to others, which is not the way to build social cohesion, and results in the pain that Mr Tabisher feels due to the unfair discrimination of classification by past and present governments. The big problem is going to be getting agreement on what is “enough” to satisfy the needs of each individual. * Rob Johnston, Tokai.

