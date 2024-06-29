Parties in GNU must strive for amicable solutions

After 30 years of democracy under one political party, there are bound to be serious teething problems with the sudden major departure from the 30 years of dominance of the ANC in government. As we embark on this new form of government, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are in this messy situation because of the 30 years of ANC rule that has ended in failure, as shown by the election results.

The important thing at this stage is for us all to identify the most important entities that are the fabric of any healthy, progressive society. Things that can make or break a society, such as education and health care and the assigning of positions to the different political parties should depend on the strength and ability of the appointed party to the particular portfolio, to deliver the best results. Because if we don’t exercise extreme caution we will live with the mistake, unable to correct it for the next five years. Take the Education Department, for instance. Under the ANC it was fragmented into Basic and Higher Education under two ministers, and there is also a deputy minister, which adds up to three ministers overseeing one entity without yielding the best results in education. One minister of education and a deputy minister is all that is required. The point is, while more parties have joined the Government of National Unity, positions must not just be allocated to parties to satisfy the different parties. The competence to deliver the services required of each party must be the main determinant of who gets what, because we can’t gamble with the one chance we have of rescuing our country from a disastrous future.

This is a very important opportunity that fate has afforded us. We plead with all parties concerned to be tolerant of one another, solve every misunderstanding amicably, bearing in mind that the world is watching how we navigate this new phase of our democracy. All the best for our beloved country and its people. * Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.

