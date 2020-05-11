Penmanship no more useful than an ink pen

The trouble with modern technology is that it becomes ancient technology rather quickly and there are few things as worthless as ancient technology. During my enforced coronavirus holiday, I’ve had plenty of time to tidy my cupboards and toss out a mountain of techno-trash that was cutting edge, state-of-the-art wizardry not so long ago. Remember cassette music decks? I found a handy little device you could slip into a cassette slot and turn it into an FM radio. How’s that for amazing? I’ve gathered a whole box of obsolete chargers for devices I can’t even remember and several cordless phones to connect to a Telkom landline network. What has become of those thousands of kilometres of telephone wires that criss-crossed the country not so long ago? What do the birds perch on now? Fountain pens. I still have several pretty good ones in excellent condition, as well as an almost full bottle of Parker Quink ink. I once scorned ball-point pens because they produced dreadfully inelegant writing. People who cared about writing used real ink pens, I said. I haven’t used a proper fountain pen for years. In fact, most of my writing is now done on a keypad, either on a phone or tablet. About the only time I use a ball-point pen is when I fill in my Sudoku puzzles.

It wasn’t so long ago that we could recognise individuals by their handwriting.

“Oh, I see there’s a letter from Richard.” (“What’s a letter, Grandpa?”)

I remember when neat little CDs replaced those easily scratched long-playing vinyl records. Over the past few years I’ve built up a large collection of CDs, which I suppose will be museum pieces soon.

Most of the music I listen to these days comes to me via my computer and I have a friend who records videos for me on a memory stick. He can fit more than 10 half-hour episodes of a soapie onto a single stick half the size of a matchbox.

I suspect most music and video entertainment doesn’t require any sort of record these days, not even a memory stick. It’s all out there on that mysterious thing called the “cloud”.

Just reach up with your electronic fingers and pluck it down like a ripe apple.

Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m not hankering for any half-remembered “good old days”. I enjoy all the modern technology I can get. I just wish I knew what to do with the old stuff.

Last Laugh

An office worker was diagnosed positive for the dreaded virus and was rushed off to hospital to be placed under observation.

One of his colleagues sent him an email of sympathy and added. “Don’t worry. All of us in the office have agreed to chip in and carry on doing your work while you are away, just as soon as we can work out what it is that you do.”

