Percussion fireworks aren’t necessary at V&A Waterfront

Your edition Friday 8 December 2023 – “V&A slammed for hosting fireworks” refers. It is very unfortunate that we are looking backwards to try and entertain people in Cape Town. The V&A Waterfront is a world class institution which cannot afford the negative publicity and it can’t afford to trash its name as a responsible corporate citizen.

I’m sure the V&A management will have a re-look at this and will be convinced that a laser light show with some appropriate classical music will be just as entertaining and probably more attractive to the visitors to this world class shopping and entertainment experience. I had proposed a motion in Parliament four years ago to discourage all fireworks across the board. This motion was passed by the South African Parliament and was supported by the Hindu Community who had in the past used percussion fireworks as part of their celebration.

The Hindu Community celebrate their festival of lights, Diwali by using non percussion fireworks and this has not in any way deterred the enjoyment and spectacular entertainment. We need to salute the Hindu Community who have taken into account domestic and wildlife animals. The Hindu Community are responsible citizens who have led the way in ensuring that percussion fireworks are not necessary in order to celebrate and enjoy the reviewed festival of Diwali. * Michael Bagraim, Highlands Estate.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].