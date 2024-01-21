Perspective on Israel a breath of fresh air

The letter from Ilan Preskovsky “Brutality is not resistance” was a breath of fresh air, a voice of fact and logic amid the ongoing rants vilifying Israel and ignoring the atrocities which Hamas perpetrate against their own citizens as well as the attack of October 7 on Israel. The comparison with Japan and how they turned the situation into a positive one of success compared to the dismal tactics of Hamas was a very refreshing take on the ongoing strife. Unfortunately Hamas’ charter calls for the destruction of Israel, so Palestinians are doomed to a continued life of misery.

Unless top world powers can get together and remove the terrorists from the countries concerned, little is likely to change, as jihadists and those with their own selfish agendas in the name of religion continue to wreak havoc in the region. I find it frustrating that so many are willing to “follow the crowd” against Israel without taking the time to educate themselves and others regarding the history of the conflict. I find that the more knowledge I seek the more there is to discover.

It is also frustrating that many do not apply the same gusto to the war on Ukraine, where a power hungry thug has attacked an innocent country for no reason whatsoever. There is a strange silence on this and very little news coverage in the wake of the Israel/Gaza situation. * Anne Olver, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].