Phoning was simpler in the olden days









Picture: Pixabay I wonder how many of today’s drivers know how to “double-declutch” when changing gears. In fact, I wonder how many modern drivers have even heard of double-declutching. It was a standard driving action prior to about 1950 - when changing down to a lower gear - to prevent the gears grating. Like so many of the machines we live with, vehicles have become simpler and easier to control. There’s no need to double-declutch any more. Typing is another part of life that’s become streamlined (even for one-finger typists like me). Who remembers how to change a typewriter ribbon, or to use a toothbrush to clean the letters on the keys? One part of our modern lives that has become more difficult and far more confusing is the telephone.

I remember when we could turn a little handle on the side of the phone and speak to an operator who would connect us quickly and efficiently to almost anybody in the whole world. We paid a set monthly amount for local calls and an additional fee for “trunk calls”.

It was all very simple. And the important thing was that it worked.

Today, we may think our lines of communication have become simplified, but it seems to me that they become increasingly more complex every day.

Every cellphone provider offers a different “deal” and none of them is straightforward.

You might, for example, be offered the “family connection deal”, which allows up to five “gigs” of air time and six “gigs” of data for any calls between the eight registered family members on your plan, but only between 5pm and 7.30am on alternate Tuesdays.

Or you could get the “uncapped” mega-swift package that costs R1250 a month, or R1399.76 if you have a membership card for a particular medical-aid scheme, and which includes free sparkling wine at your funeral.

One service provider regularly invites me to “shake” my phone and “stand in line” to win up to R200000.

All I want to do is call the dentist to make an appointment, but now I have to shake my phone and stand in line.

What is this all about, for goodness sake?

When I bought the phone I didn’t sign up for line-dancing sessions.

As for those new little plastic phones foisted on us by Telkom, I have not heard a single good comment about them.

They’re cheap and shoddy and probably represent some corrupt deal with the brother-in-law of a politician.

Alas, it seems the only contented folk are those too young to remember double-declutching, or how to change typewriter ribbons. The rest of us are just grumpy old farts, old enough to remember crank-handle telephones that actually worked.

Last Laugh

In the early days of telephones a farmer placed a call to a city number and when it was answered he asked: “Is this Cape Town double-one double-one?”

“No,” came the reply, “this is Cape Town eleven eleven. I think you have reached a wrong number.”

“So if this is a wrong number,” said the caller, “why did you answer it?”

