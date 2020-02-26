Piano plays 2nd fiddle these days









When I was much younger many of the homes I visited contained pianos. Most were old, scratched and sadly out of tune. Some of them had loose ivories on the keys. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) When I was much younger many of the homes I visited contained pianos. Most were old, scratched and sadly out of tune. Some of them had loose ivories on the keys. Not many modern homes have pianos and it’s easy to see why. Today’s houses are compact, with much of the furniture built in. Pianos tend to take up a lot of floor space and need regular tuning. Several of my friends have electronic keyboards which, they assure me, can sound “exactly like a piano” or any of several other instruments. In fact, keyboards never sound quite like pianos, no matter what their owners say. Caring parents sometimes buy keyboards to expose their children to the joys of making music, possibly feeling it would be a shame to have a potential Mozart in the family and never know it because Little Mo grew up never having a chance to test his musical genius. I am told the developing mind remembers three-quarters of what it sees and only about a quarter of what it hears.

On a piano-type keyboard the child can actually see the notes and where they fit into the musical scale. On an instrument like a violin or a trumpet the notes are physically hidden until you learn how to create them.

One problem with electronic keyboards is that they have extra buttons, dials and switches which are irresistible to curious little fingers.

One friend had been practising a new piano number on her keyboard and after taking a break to make lunch for her grandchildren, came back to find that her piano had morphed into a clarinet.

Try as she might, she couldn’t get it back into piano mode, and the grandchild who had perpetrated the change had forgotten which buttons he’d pressed.

She will be playing a virtual clarinet until she finds time to load the machine into her car and take it to the agents to have it re-pianoed.

Real pianos don’t switch personalities like that.

Thinking about real pianos and the floor space they require made me wonder what had happened to all the grand pieces of furniture that filled the homes of our grandparents.

I remember great, monumental wardrobes and sideboards that towered above head height and had carved doors, ball-and-claw feet and ornate gable-like tops.

Long after my Granny has passed away her huge wardrobe lived on as a secret hiding place for us children playing hide and seek, or simply needing a little dark place where we could be alone with our dreams and fears.

Maybe there’s a secret burying ground somewhere, like the legendary elephants’ graveyard, where old wardrobes go to die.

Last Laugh:

Jimmy was walking down the street with a bag of doughnuts when Henry met him.

“Looks like you got doughnuts in there,” said Henry. “Tell you what; if I can guess how many doughnuts you have, will you give me one?”

“I’ll do better than that,” said Jimmy. “If you can guess how many there are I’ll give you both of them.”

“Okay,” said Henry, “four.”

