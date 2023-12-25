The current picture being painted by Naledi Pandor and the ANC regarding the war in Gaza is extremely offensive and misleading. Driving through KZN, billboards can be seen everywhere stating: “Free Palestine”. Nowhere is there any message that remotely sympathises with Israel, which signifies the ANC’s anti-Semitic stance and obsession with what they call “apartheid”, or “war crimes”.

Pietermaritzburg is littered with this anti-Semitic ANC filth! Yes, it’s very sad to see how many innocent lives are being lost during this war, and the incident where hostages had been mistaken for Hamas fighters is excruciatingly painful to witness, but what must Israel do when these Hamas cowards hide among innocent Palestinian civilians and in so doing, use these people as shields? It is sickening. It’s time for the ANC and you, Mrs Pandor, to take a long hard look at yourselves in the mirror and examine your own hearts, and the reasons why you obsess with this anti-Israel agenda of yours.

It is most infuriating to hear Mrs Pandor speak with such high and falutin English, trying to sound so intelligent and so “full of integrity”, meanwhile, your heart is full of anger and hatred for God’s people. The war is not with Palestine people. The war is with Hamas. This conflict, sparked by the unthinkable attacks from the Hamas extremists, has caused a worldwide condemnation of the very people who are trying to protect us all from these suicide bombing madmen. As a Christian and lover of all people who stand for peace and righteousness, I can only pray that God will help Israel eradicate these ruthless tunnel-dwelling murderers and free us all from these Satanic, barbaric extremist “human beings”.

* Leonard Oosthuizen, Cowies Hill.