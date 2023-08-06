Pioneering principal left his mark on global education

In 1996, I became aware of the Global Classroom Partnership (GCP). It was started by two icons in global education: Stewart Hay (deputy principal of Anderson High in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland – a school known for its high academic standards and interest in global education) and Lionel Adriaan (former principal of Harold Cressy 1997 – also a highly regarded school in Cape Town) in 1996. These two far-sighted teachers began to set up the GCP around the world in 1996.

By 1999, a partnership of schools covering many continents was established, including Japan, Australia, Shetland, South Africa, Czech Republic, US and Denmark. Students and teachers took part in exchange visits within the partnership, sharing learning and teaching across a variety of subjects using video conferencing before Skype and Zoom evolved. Both these teachers believed all teachers in the various countries must give their best to the children, share their skills and help mould their careers.

An annual gathering of senior students and staff hosted by one of the nine partner schools for 10 days has taken place since 1997. The process by which students absorb the information shared in class and its subsequent development into knowledge, some of which becomes wisdom, is deep learning that is firmly embedded and sustained for life. It transcends much formal testing and assessment and is often at the core of positive memories of school learning.

As knowledge has no boundaries and wisdom knows no borders, opportunities to share, develop, extend and deepen that learning are central to the Global Classroom Partnership. There were opportunities to meet on screen and in person with key activists involved in the Struggle against oppression around the world to address students. Teachers challenged the viewpoints of students and their own, and the nature of the use and abuse of power were central to this work. Sharing learning extended to many subject areas and political topics.

Adriaan had been the co-ordinator for GCP in Cape Town and has introduced schools like South Peninsula High, Wittebome High, Langa High and Cape Academy for Maths, Science and Technology to the GCP. The GCP also has an African leg, started in 2015. Teachers and students have visited Zimbabwe and Zambia. The Zimbabwean teachers and students from Heritage High in Harare visited South Peninsula High and Cape Town in 2017. I enjoyed working in GCP and especially with Adriaan, who sadly passed away on July 27 at his Elsies River home at the age of 85.

He taught me that students all over the world are the same. They have dreams that can be fulfilled if they apply their minds. I hope the GCP will be expanded to many more schools around the world in memory of a great teacher, principal, activist and progressive leader Adriaan. * Brian Isaacs. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.