As we approach 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Children, I am elated that a 31-year-old relative of the slain Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather has been taken into custody. The alleged suspect is a habitual criminal, having been linked to other crimes as well. Our judiciary needs to do introspection of its bail and parole policies and conditions, to avoid criminals being let loose to further perpetrate horrendous crimes.

I sincerely hope that justice will be done to ensure that the killer of Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, is brought to justice and spends life imprisoned.

May Jesse and Chris’s dear souls rest in peace and God’s strength embrace them during their family’s time of bereavement.

Let’s all fight against gender-based violence and senseless killings.

#EnoughIsEnough

* DA Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt, Lansdowne.

