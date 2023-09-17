The world is facing numerous catastrophes, both human-made and natural disasters. How do we deal with these challenges? There are conflicts raging in various parts of the world, such as Russia’s war with Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan, military takeovers in Niger, Gabon, and Israel and Palestine.

There are 32 ongoing conflicts globally. Additionally, there have been natural disasters in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Greece, and the US. Clearly, these events profoundly affect people’s lives and impose tremendous hardships.

Fortunately, during times of crises, particularly natural disasters, most people willingly offer assistance. However, in military and civil conflicts, people tend to take sides. How do educational institutions, including schools and tertiary institutions, address these natural and political disasters?

When it comes to natural disasters, it is human nature to provide aid to those affected. However, in the realm of political differences, people may resort to taking up arms to either bring about change or resist it. How can we prevent situations in which people are driven to armed conflict to pursue positive change within their countries?

This is why I believe politics and education are intertwined; they cannot be separated. I have often engaged in debates with politicians and education officials on this matter. Unfortunately, my views led to my dismissal from the Education Department. I firmly believe that allowing people to engage in debates and express their opinions is essential for creating a better global society. I hope my 39 years of teaching within a government-controlled education department in South Africa has contributed to the development of a more robust education system and, ultimately, a better world society.

