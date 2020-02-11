Post largely seems to have been stamped out









I don’t receive much post in my letter box these days, apart from an occasional bill from the City of Cape Town that obviously hasn't discovered e-mail yet. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Archives I don’t receive much post in my letter box these days, apart from an occasional bill from the City of Cape Town that obviously hasn't discovered e-mail yet. About once a year I get a bulky handwritten communication from a reader who encloses several cuttings and assorted pages of writing, all in large capital letters, with a request to let him know whether I received his previous letter. I make a point of replying to these letters in the same way. It seems to be the polite thing to do. My annual visit to the post office to send my reply is always an interesting experience. It’s not just a matter of buying a stamp, sticking it on the envelope and popping it into the letterbox. This is the New South Africa. I front up to the counter and ask for a stamp, believing this is what normal people do in post offices. Instead of a stamp I get a mournful stare and a report “No stamps”.

I ask whether it is possible for me to post my letter without a stamp. The teller extends a languid hand and takes my letter silently, examines it and holds out her hand for money. She takes my money, prints out a cash slip, pastes it on the envelope using an old fashion glue pot and brush and hands me a copy of the cash slip.

Luckily I do not have to queue to complete my transaction. I am invariably the only customer on the premises, which is not surprising, considering the rather limited level of service available.

I wonder whether philatelists around the world are swopping rare South African cash slips to paste into their stamp albums.

“I’ll give you two Fish Hoek cash slips for one Putsonderwater slip.”

Come to think of it, what do post offices do when they’re out of stamps?

I used to buy my TV licence there, but I am now notified by e-mail when my licence is about to expire. Then I pay it by EFT, or whatever it’s called. The Post Office isn’t involved any more.

I also used to buy an annual fishing licence at the post office, but I haven’t gone fishing for years. In all the years I owned an angling licence I never caught a single fish.

Owning a fishing licence just seemed to be an appropriate thing to do, seeing that I lived less than 50 metres from the sea.

I’m not particularly fond of seafood anyway.

I believe South Africa now has the highest unemployment rate in the world.

Maybe our post offices are simply there to provide jobs for cash slip producers. A tough career but I guess somebody has to do it.

Last Laugh

You know the difference between a good friend and your best friend?

A good friend will always be there to bail you out of jail.

Your best friend is in the cell next to yours, saying: “Damn, that was fun!”

