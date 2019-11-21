Preserve the heritage of Bo-Kaap for future generations









The Bo-Kaap is one of the most distinct neighbourhoods in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) In response to, "How can protecting Bo-Kaap’s heritage come before the creation of much-needed jobs?":

We are again subjected to the short-sightedness of know-it-all Gary James. It is clear that misguided Mr James does not understand the meaning of heritage and the importance of its preservation to its community. His view is akin to that of a hunter demanding the approval of hunting the last pair of an endangered animal. Mr James does not understand that failing to protect places of heritage is no different from actively participating in hunting down the last pair of a species that will obviously lead to its extinction.

The question is: “Does the billion rand paid by a willing hunter justify killing the last pair of a species?” Since the latter is unquestionably unacceptable, so, too, is the destruction of heritage sites. The proof is that no amount of money will bring back the extinct kwagga.

Similarly, no amount of money should be allowed to buy heritage sites.

* Adiel Ismail, Mount View.

