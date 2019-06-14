"I'm Shameema Barnes, 29-years-old from Bonteheuwel. I've been married for 4 years, with my partner for 13 years, and a lesbian all my life." Picture: Supplied

June is now globally seen as International Pride Month. As part of International Pride Month, the Cape Argus will be carrying stories from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share insights and challenges they face: #MyQueerLife: Be the best you, for you

I'm Shameemah Barnes, 29-years-old from Bonteheuwel. I've been married for 4 years, with my partner for 13 years, and a lesbian all my life.

We have 2 children - the eldest is my wife's daughter whom she had from a previous marriage, and we have our youngest who we have both adopted.

Our kids have never been discriminated against for having two moms, instead, they're more loved and envied for it at the schools they attend. Our house is the "favorite house" of their friends because apparently having two moms is super awesome.

I've been pretty good at fitting in all my life.

Well, at least maintaining the appearance to do so. I always pondered on the idea of becoming anything I wanted to be, someone better - somehow perfect.

Although I am loved, pain still consumes me and I am constantly searching for my place in this thing called life.

Somewhere between now and the future.

When I feel as if I've finally reached where I need to be, my destination shifts.

It's ironic isn't it? How we're never fully satisfied with what we have or where we're at, we'll always want more.

Sometimes, we need to stop wishing and start embracing life in its entirety. Make the most of it, live up to your full potential. You don't need to seem perfect to others in order to find that desired place in this world.

Be the best you, for you, and watch it manifest into aligning people within your path who love the pure beauty of your soul.



