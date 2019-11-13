Prisons are hotels for the unemployed









Prisoners work in the kitchen inside Goodwood Correctional Centre where Inspecting Judge (IJ), Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, previously conducted an oversight visit. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) It seems the one thing our Correctional Services are not doing is correcting offenders. Popcru’s president, Zizamele Cebekhulu, said some rather damning things about the state of the country’s prisons (Popcru is the police and prison service’s trade union, so he speaks with authority). He described our prisons as “a hotel where whoever is unemployed can get food”. It’s a sad reflection on our society that many people commit crimes in order to go to prison where they receive free accommodation and food. “People must be afraid to go to prison,” he said, “whereas in South Africa they get food, beds and access to TV.” I believe (and I have written about this before) our prisons should be relocated to remote rural areas where prisoners are out of touch with their fellow crooks and gangsters, and they should be expected to work on government projects such as building dams, fixing roads and clearing alien vegetation from nature reserves.

I’m not for a moment suggesting prisoners should be treated brutally or cruelly. Law-abiding people have to work for their living, so why should criminals be rewarded by being excused from work?

Life for most law-abiding citizens is often hard and exhausting. I believe it should be tough and tiring for convicted criminals, too.

If they have committed crimes against society they should see a jail sentence as a chance to pay back some of what they owe.

Perhaps the first project the Correctional Services Department should tackle should be the building of a state-of-the-art prison far from any big city.

It could be built using prisoners as labourers and used as a training project to teach useful skills such as bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry and welding.

I think South Africans have fallen into a sort of “spoiled brat” mentality, when they feel entitled to hold out a hand every time they run out of money and say: “Give us more.”

We regard the government as a vast ATM machine, always there to bail us out at the press of a button.

If properly run, the state-owned enterprises such as SAA, Eskom and the railways have the potential to earn money, rather than waste it.

Electricity, communications and transport are valuable products that could be earning revenue instead of draining the country’s bank account.

In the same way the prisons could be generating income by running farms and workshops using prisoners as labour.

Instead we shrug and demand another billion-rand bailout from that giant ATM in the sky.

And according to Popcru, we now expect free accommodation, food and entertainment from our prisons. What a lucky country we are.

Last Laugh

A little boy sat with his mother on a train. Opposite them was a pregnant woman.

Before his mother could stop him, the boy pointed at the woman and asked: “Why are you so fat?”

She smiled and said: “Because I have a baby in my tummy.”

The boy looked worried and asked: “Is it a good baby?”

“Yes, it’s a very good baby.”

“So why did you eat it?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to ([email protected]) or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.