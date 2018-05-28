A breath of fresh air blew across the often tortured South African rugby landscape yesterday when Siya Kolisi was confirmed as our country’s first black Springbok captain.

The ramifications of coach Rassie Erasmus’s appointment of Kolisi will spread beyond rugby and sport as it is a huge boost to transformation in general, and what better way to spread the word of change in South Africa than via a hugely positive move in the controversial world of Springbok rugby.

The Springbok emblem, for many, remains a hated emblem because of its history as an apartheid symbol and during 24 years of democracy the Springbok has often been the centre of raging, divisive storms.

Only a week or so ago, in some quarters, there were calls for the emblem to be ditched in the wake of the dramatic live-on-television walk-out of former Springbok Ashwin Willemse, who said he felt undermined and patronised by former apartheid-era Springboks and co-presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

The reaction to that episode on SuperSport showcased the fact that South African sport in general remains polarised along racial lines, and that rugby needed quite a few shake-ups if is to remain relevant to all South Africans.

No rugby spectator can argue that Kolisi is not in the team on merit or undeserving of the captain’s armband. The Stormers flanker is without a doubt the best in his position in this country and has a proven record of captaining his provincial team with inspiration and aplomb.

Kolisi is widely known as a “man of the people”. A role model on and off the field, Kolisi has risen from a humble background to the pinnacle of rugby in South Africa, and the quiet assurance with which he conducts himself will be a unifying force in rugby.

Kolisi’s elevation to the captaincy comes soon after Erasmus’s squad announcement that unveiled 20 black players in the 43 selected. Rugby still has a lot of work to do before it can convince people it has truly transformed, but the naming of the Bok squad, and in particular Kolisi’s appointment, are huge steps in the right direction.

We congratulate Siya Kolisi, and we are certain that he will make us proud.

Cape Argus