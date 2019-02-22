"An Englishman, an Irishman and an Australian walk into a braai Nope, this is not a joke, it’s pretty much my life right now," writes Ridwaan Bawa. File Picture: AP

An Englishman, an Irishman and an Australian walk into a braai Nope, this is not a joke, it’s pretty much my life right now. There’s Will the Irishman, Maaark the Australian and, actually, two Englishmen in the form of Charles and Peter.

The family and I are providing the South African flavour at the braai, not only in terms of company, but also meat - the chops and sausage hail from Cape Town, having made the long haul back with us when we returned from our recent trip to the Mother City.

Once the coals start to glow, the conversation begins to flow. Maaark, Aussie that he is, quickly steers the topic towards sport.

But given that the torturous days of Warne, Waugh, Gregan and Larkham are long gone, but far from forgotten, he soon realises it’s a tough room in which to talk cricket and rugby. He tries to move onto Aussie rules, but eyes glaze over.

Before Will can grab the opportunity to wax lyrical about Gaelic football, Peter thankfully pipes up to say he is yet to travel to South Africa. I decide to give him a pop quiz on the first things that come to mind when I mention my homeland.

“Nelson Mandela, beautiful countrysides, endless stretches of beach and the 1995 Rugby World Cup,” he replies.

I thought the 2010 Soccer World Cup would have been top of the list, I tell him.

“Well, the rugby sticks in my mind a bit more, probably because all Englishmen still have nightmares about being run over by Jonah Lomu,” smiles Peter ruefully.

While we stick close to the grill, Will holds court around the patio table. An eloquent guy with a flair for language and the ability to bring stories to life, he regales Charles and his family with tales of life growing up as an expat around the world due to his father’s career as an academic, and how he ended up raising his own young family in Doha.

Charles must have been impressed with Will’s flair for storytelling. Later, he draws closer to me and says: “So Will works with you, hey? He’s incredibly well spoken. Is he your boss?”

“No, I’m his,” I reply. Charles swallows hard, probably feeling a bit of a chop.

Yep, the expat life can be funny at times, but it’s sure no joke.

* Ridwaan Bawa, a former newspaper executive editor and magazine editor, is writing a weekly column about the life and experiences of a proud South African living as an expat in Qatar. Follow him on Twitter @ridwaanbawa

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.