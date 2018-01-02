Happy 2018, dear readers. The 31st started off quite sunny, but by late afternoon one kinda figured out that the rain would be upon us at any moment. And rain it did. What a wonderful way to enter the new year.

I felt a bit sorry for the people who camped along the roads to view the Kaapse Klopse as the minstrels marched down the streets doing what they do best - entertain us all. Some of the campers got soaking wet, bedding and all.

The Klopse costumes were really vibrant and jolly, the music great. The city was busy, but not as crazy as last year. The main attraction in town was Long Street, with people dancing in the streets and having fun.

Unfortunately, there were also those who came to town that did not have partying in mind. We call them the smash-'* -grab bandits.

Imagine here you are, maybe an overseas visitor, counting down the seconds to the New Year and the next minute you are robbed of your cellphone, chain, camera and other belongings. Would you ever return to our city? And what would you say about Cape Town and its people to relatives and friends back home? If only these thieves realise the damage they do.

But there was a strong CCID and police presence to take care of the situation.

You also got the drunken drivers racing up and down the streets, but the metro police managed to curb them.

Some people really took the time to dress up for the occasion. I was almost convinced Lady Gaga was in the crowd, until I heard the voice

I guess many people are still nursing their self-inflicted hangovers. And there will be a rude awakening in the middle of the month when they realise they went overboard with their spending.

But can one blame them if one takes into account the circus acts we had to endure in Parliament?

Plus we had Metrofail, water restrictions, the Guptas, SAA and Steinhoff, to mention but a few.

As I awoke in 2018 I realise we had no reason to party at all. (Maybe celebrate that we are all still alive in one of the most beautiful cities in the world), but 2018 is going to be a year where we must make use of every opportunity available to us.

We need to become more proactive in protecting what I like to call our national assets: our children, our women and the elderly.

We need to put an end to the poaching of rhinos and elephants, among others. And we need to act ferociously against corruption in the government and the private sector. We cannot be spectators on the sideline.

It is almost the norm these days to take what we need from other people.

We have this same situation among the homeless. Some are quite oblivious to the fact that it takes hard work to just get by these days. Times are tough for everybody.

