Ramadaan 2020: Ideal time to change unhealthy diet

Covid-19, Aids, TB, pneumonia, flu and other infectious diseases remain deadly threats in vulnerable countries such as ours. Yet the number who succumb to it pales in comparison to deaths due to diseases of lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), of the 57 million deaths in 2016 about 15 million were caused by heart disease and strokes, both influenced by preventable lifestyle factors. They are often characterised as diseases of excess; of excess intake of food of poor nutritional but high-energy value. What is often not considered is the number of deaths due to poor nutrition, despite an abundance of good sources of these foods.

Diabetes accounted for 1.6 million demises in 2016, up from less than a million in 2000. The diabetes explosion has been linked to the modern diet.

A high intake of salt is linked to hypertension which in turn causes heart disease. In 2017, about 3 million deaths worldwide were linked to excess salt intake. In fact, 11 million deaths were attributable to nutritional factors. Of note is that a low intake of wholegrains led to 3 million deaths, a lack of fruit contributed to 2 million while a low vegetable diet led to the demise of 1 million.

Ramadaan will soon dawn upon Muslims. The sick are permitted to delay the fast or may even be exempted in justifiable circumstances. The Qur'an advises all to: "Eat of what is lawful and wholesome on the earth", and "And He (God) enforced the balance. That you exceed not the bounds; but observe the balance strictly and fall not short thereof." (55:7-9).

Despite the injunction, caloric excess is, unfortunately, the norm. It needs a shift in mindset to slow down and ultimately reverse the epidemics of lifestyle diseases.

People are living longer and the number of elderly developing dementia is rising. Poor nutrition, especially the low consumption of vitamins, trace elements and essential fatty acids, has been linked to this disease. Deaths due to dementia more than doubled between 2000 and 2016, making it the leading cause of global deaths in 2016.

Ramadaan would be an ideal time to implement a food lifestyle change. The consumption of foods that are of high nutritional value, such as wholegrains, fruit and vegetables should be increased.

They have the advantage of leading to a sense of feeling full as they release their energy relatively slowly and sustainably, leading to less swings in the blood glucose levels. It is frightening to see the deaths due to excess. It is sad to realise that not consuming good food types that is cheap and accessible lead to as many dying.

During this Covid-19 crisis money saved by not spending on unnecessary calories can feed those who are facing starvation in our community.

* Parker is a general practitioner, immediate past president of the South African Society of Travel Medicine, and collaborator with Global Centre for Mass Gatherings Medicine.

