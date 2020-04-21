Ramadaan 2020: Perfect time for introspection, family and acts of charity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Never in anyone’s wildest imagination could such a devastating knock for the entire human race have been anticipated. A virus, unknown to scientists, wreaking havoc on almost every nation and every person on Earth. It shows no boundaries in terms of race, religion, gender or age. It is rampant and has infected more than 2 million people. The combined military and economic might of countries like China, the US and the UK are unable to stem the tide. The world certainly will never be the same again post-Covid-19. And yet remarkably, the best methods of precaution are the simplest – hygiene and physical distance.

The impact of Covid-19 on society as a whole has been catastrophic. Business, jobs, the economy, the pressure on the health system. And the lockdown.

The Gatesville Mosque immediately put into action a proactive plan. Within an hour of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first announcement on gathering restrictions, the mosque was the first in the country to announce it was going under immediate lockdown.

This was not an easy decision and was made with much thought. After President Ramaphosa’s second announcement in respect of the initial 21-day lockdown, it affected the congregants badly.

With the additional two weeks added to the lockdown period, it falls into the blessed month of Ramadaan.

Through its social networks the mosque has been broadcast to the world in virtual programmes on Fridays, as well as during the week.

This year will be a unique Ramadaan. So many international speakers were lined up and many seminars planned. These have all been cancelled.

But one has to look at the positive outcome of Covid-19 as well. Ramadaan is a month of introspection and, remarkably, with all the time at one’s disposal this is the opportune period for that.

Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

It is also a great time for family bonding – fasting together, breaking fast, encouraging the reading of the Holy Qur’an and promoting acts

of charity.

This is the ideal period for Muslims to reach out in the true spirit of Ramadaan by following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and spread the message of love and compassion towards the indigent and elderly. The elderly are particularly at risk of Covid-19 and with the imminent arrival of winter, Muslims need to reach out more than ever.

The Muslim community has rallied admirably around President Ramaphosa’s call. We anticipate that this will increase many fold during Ramadaan, when there is heightened awareness of the plight of the destitute.

In addition to its virtual programme broadcasts, the mosque will be offering special Ramadaan broadcasts to the Muslim world.

We make a special plea to the broader nation not to despair for we firmly believe that after destruction there will be construction. The Muslim community, in this holy month, must and will play its part in protecting our nation and plotting the way forward post-Covid-19.

We wish all Muslims a beneficial Ramadaan.



* Parker is the spokesperson for Gatesville Mosque.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.