Ramadaan 2020: Spending holy period under lockdown a chance for spiritual realignment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Over the past few months, the world has experienced a severe pandemic. The presence of Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown has affected the lives of all South Africans. While many of us have adjusted to the lockdown, the extension has understandably created anxiety as we grapple with the experience of a Ramadaan under lockdown. As a young person, it often feels as if the world is moving at an exponential speed and one is constantly trying to keep up with the latest happenings. Ramadaan is the perfect opportunity to slow down and unwind, let go of societal expectations and realign ourselves with our spirituality. For some, this spiritual high comes from attending Taraweeh (evening) prayers, baking, cooking for Iftaar (breaking of the fast) or just knowing that globally, Muslims are collectively striving for Taqwa (God consciousness). Unfortunately, the lockdown requires movement restrictions, and subsequently mosques have been closed. Our inability to perform Taraweeh at mosque will undoubtedly dampen our Ramadaan spirit. We will also sorely miss the communal engagement of Ramadaan. However, we should not lose hope in the plan that Allah SWT has in store for us. Covid-19 has slowed life down enough for us to prepare for Ramadaan, and specifically for the first 10 nights of Allah’s mercy. We now have enough time to realise our mistakes, what we under-appreciate, and how we can improve on our Deen. Although the lockdown is difficult, some of us are fortunate enough to spend these holy days with our loved ones.

Ammaarah Arendse.

While this time is perfect for self-reflection, it is also an opportunity for societal reflection – to understand that this pandemic disproportionately affects the most vulnerable. Although many of us are in a comfortable home with our families, trying adventurous recipes and entertaining ourselves online, the reality is that there are young people who need to provide for their families. There are households without sufficient food and that have lost their income amid this crisis. As young Muslims in particular, it is our duty to realise this human suffering and work towards easing it without being judgmental or blinded by our privilege.

The beauty of our difficult world is that when assist others, we unintentionally benefit ourselves. Thus, effective coping mechanisms include engaging in prayer for the ease of society’s vulnerable; raising funds, groceries and resource packs, and using online platforms to highlight the suffering around us. It is important to check on your loved ones and avail yourself to those struggling with their mental health. Stay home and stay safe.

* Arendse is a statutory social worker rendering services on the Cape Flats. Her passion and efforts in working with at-risk youth and marginalised groups are illustrated through her involvement with the Muslim Youth Movement Western Cape (MYM), as chairperson as well as serving as the head of Social Media for MSA Union.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.