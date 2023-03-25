Ramadaan is a month to remember the less privileged

As Muslims await the sighting of the new moon that will herald the beginning of Ramadaan, it is important to remember the essence of the blessed month. To Muslims no month is more spiritual, pleasing and peaceful than Ramadaan, mostly because Muslims are generally more non-materialistic and unworldly during Ramadaan.

Ramadaan is not only a month to stay away from food, drink, smoking and sexual relationship from early dawn to sunset; it is also a month to recognise the hunger and thirst felt by the less privileged human beings. True worship during Ramadaan is not satisfied just by breaking fasts on savouries and sumptuous meals but by growing spiritually, and becoming closer to the Almighty. South Africa - Cape Town - 22 March 2023 - The United Ulama Council of South Africa has confirmed that the moon has not been sighted. This means the month of Ramadan will begin on Friday. video : Phando Jikelo/Africa News Agency (ANA) May this Ramadaan remove the fog and open the path of self-control, promoting good and forbidding evil, abstaining from all forms of sin, repenting from transgressions, fulfilling the rights of others, and praying for humanity to be guided on the straight path. As the month of harvest picks the sows of the farmers efforts and toils, may this Ramadaan grow and secure the seeds of your fasting, prayers, charities, worship and other virtuous actions.

Let this Ramadaan unite us Muslims on the Quran, traditions of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), and humanity rather than being divided through personal egos, opinions and self–aggrandisement. Ramadaan Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters in faith. * Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.