"I’m prepared for questions from non-fasting expat colleagues who haven’t done their homework on Ramadaan in the Gulf." File picture.

Most non-Muslim expats know that Muslims are not permitted to eat and drink during the day, and have moved beyond the “what do you mean you can’t drink water?” stage. But they can struggle with having their eating patterns changed as well, as they cannot eat or drink anything in public or in view of others. Food outlets in Qatar are closed during the day, opening up shortly before iftar, the breaking of the fast at sunset, and there are designated eating areas in office blocks for those who need a nibble out of sight of fasting colleagues.

It was quite strange for me to encounter this during my first Ramadaan in Doha eight years ago, fresh off the plane from South Africa, where you can often find yourself in a lunch meeting involving more lunch than meeting.

Now, I’m prepared for questions from non-fasting expat colleagues who haven’t done their homework on Ramadaan in the Gulf. “Ridwaan, is the office canteen going to be open? If not, can we bring our own food to work? What if we lock our office doors so that no Muslims unexpectedly walk in on us eating?”

No, the canteen will not be open, food is allowed in the building but please eat only in the designated areas or your office, with the door closed, of course.

Some expats adjust more easily than others. James, a Scottish teetotaller colleague, shares a house with an Italian and a South African, and was baffled to understand their behaviour shortly before Ramadaan started this week.

“There’s been one bottle of unopened wine in our house for ages. But they hear that Doha is going to be a dry city for a month and they turn our place into a brewery. Then there are guys at work hoarding water and biscuits - it’s as if they’re preparing for a nuclear winter,” says James.

“I do agree, however, that it’s best to stay off the roads when it’s getting close to sunset. In fact, British expats in Qatar are actually warned by our embassy that driving is dangerous when Muslims are racing home or to the mosque to break their fast.”

Can’t argue with James on that score. The holy month of Ramadaan might be a time for peace and reflection, but you don’t want to come between a Muslim and his iftar, wherever you are in the world.

* Bawa, a former newspaper executive editor and magazine editor, is writing a weekly column about the life and experiences of a proud South African living as an expat in Qatar. Follow him on Twitter @ridwaanbawa

