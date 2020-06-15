Reading between the Covid-19 numbers in the news

One of the strange side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a mental condition I suppose we could call “numeric anaesthesia”. For the past two months we have been so heavily bombarded with numbers that they hardly mean anything any more. News media – print and electronic – simply spew out a continuous stream of numbers and we listen or watch with glazed eyes and say: “Yeah, yeah, gosh, wow. What’s for tea?” Ten thousand new cases in Upper Bolivia, 200 deaths in Eastern Guatamala, the R rating in Peru is approaching one. Next up in the numbers game are the anti-racist protesters: 10 000 marching in Minnesota, 6 000 in Atlanta, 2 000 in New York (these are just thumb-sucks, not real numbers). Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m not regarding the pandemic lightly. And I realise there’s deep hurt behind the riots. All I’m saying is that it has all been reduced to numbers instead of human stories. Numbers are a lazy way of reporting. The authorities love to issue numbers and lazy reporters simply have to report those numbers and the column is filled.

Our nanny state continues to find ways of telling us we are naughty children. I heard a report on the television news saying there had been “almost eight” cases of alcohol- related injuries admitted to hospital since the ban on booze was lifted. How many is “almost eight”? Seven-and-a-half cases? Did the eighth patient sober up and leave before he was treated?

I suppose when the ban on legal tobacco sales is lifted we will be told that “almost two” people have been admitted to hospital with tobacco-related respiratory conditions.

One number we will probably not be given is the number of cigarette smugglers who lose their incomes once the ban is lifted. Almost thousands, I guess. Well, I can state without fear of contradiction that the almost two journalists writing this column will not be among those felled by the naughty nicotine. I gave up smoking almost 50 years ago. Until then I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for almost 20 years. I almost feel rather smug about it.

Last Laugh

The Irish legal system is the source of many interesting stories. Murphy was being tried by a jury on a charge of stealing a horse. The trial dragged on. Eventually Murphy became bored and stood up and said: “I’ve had enough, your honour. I plead guilty.”

The judge sighed with relief and instructed the jury to find Murphy guilty. The jury retired and after half an hour they returned. The foreman announced a verdict of “not guilty”.

“Not guilty?” said the judge incredulously. “How can you say that? The accused admitted he stole the horse.”

“That’s true, your honour, but we know Murphy is the biggest liar in the country and you can’t believe a word the scoundrel says.”

