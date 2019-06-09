COMIC BOOK Exodus: The Heroic Age by Loyiso Mkhize. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

He posited the notion in 1983 in a critique of township poetry. Since then, it has grown into international status that comments on everything pertaining to our emergent nation.

He advocates the power of the written word as a major agent of change. But change as renewal, not challenge.

People see the injunction as reductionist, threatening paradigms that had become sacred. The agenda was to destroy all things colonial, like the English language and the arts as they were presented before 1994.

To quote Ndebele: "One of the fundamental challenges of emancipation in South Africa is for the emancipated to avoid the conceptual trap of ascribing to the past of white racism centrality of explanation" (The Lion and the Rabbit: Fine lines from the box).

This means we don’t change the external manifestations of dehumanisation as much as redefine it for empowerment. It refers largely to writing, but it has a practical application.

Ndebele’s writing contains animals in much the same way Aesop’s Fables do. But he reassigns roles and outcomes.

He prepares us for this in Fools and Other Stories, where he advises that experience of life is learnt, not assigned. South African English must be open to becoming a new language.

If the above is a bit too rich, allow me to illustrate. Ballet, as an art form, is regarded as supreme. But the way it was presented was flawed. Whites assumed ownership and allowed "others" access at a cost. One ploy was separate audiences.

These days, ballet has integrated black cultural dance moves which makes for a new vibrancy. The fragile delicacy of Swan Lake could include the robust and feral possibility that the swan could die in the jaws of a feral hunter.

Take another example: Vladimir Tretchikoff made a concession to people of colour as worthy of his artistic skills. He didn’t produce art as aesthetic refinement. He represented the "other" as exotic and marketable. He produced prints of purple and green models and is quoted as "laughing all the way to the bank".

I read an essay about a black artist explaining her drive to paint dark-skinned people. That isn’t wrong. What is wrong is the need for her to explain or justify her urge.

In a word, redefining relevances means confronting knowledge as an unnegotiable given (racism, hegemony, phobia). It requires a retelling of the narrative. Words are powerful tools. As children, we chanted: "Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me." They do.

We have a new government that is closer to true representation. We must construe new terms for renewed assaults on bias. I advise my readers to dip into Ndebele.

