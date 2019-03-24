People gather to support a remembrance for the victims of last week's mosque shooting, at the police cordon for the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch. Picture: Reuters

I experienced the mind-numbing horror of viewing a deliberately-filmed act of violence that took the lives of 50 worshippers and injured as many others in two venues. I am not an expert on grief or madness. But what does it mean that the binding factor for both these regrettable conditions should be communalised via social media?

That viral exposure and public acts of grief share the same arena while countless families grieve?

I cannot believe that our sharing of deep grief should be mediated over this fiendish god we have created.

Would it have been more bearable if the news had come out slower? No, but we could have neutralised the horror with empathy as binding of our humanness.

The macabre and senseless slaughter is immediately followed by reminders of Sweden and other similar acts of narrow-mindedness.

I am trying very hard to reconcile the deep dichotomy of grief that instantly becomes a media event. The ether is awash with clips and snatches of damning evidence and suggestions of inadequate responses that could have prevented the carnage.

And what of the notion of this cruelty being predicated on hatred for a religious group? That the same medium that flashes the cruelty instantly into homes also quotes other world leaders outside New Zealand who harbour similar phobias against a faith?

Is it significant that the faith targeted constitutes only 1% of the population of New Zealand?

Can one read a prior agenda that vets citizenship via faith criteria?

The hatred is openly named. Islamaphobia. A religion that, as far as my knowledge goes, promotes brotherhood, not carnage.

I paraphrase a Muslim scholar who says that power does not lie in inflicting injury. Power lies in refraining from inflicting injury, even if it was possible. Profound thinking and teaching.

So, yes, this column is slightly different from my usual fare. But where does the dialogue for healing start? With the same apparently callous, sensation-hungry instant gratification of WhatsApp or YouTube or whatever else there is?

Time to reflect, my brother, my sister. Not time to disseminate sensation, but time to spread accord. Sabr. Gratitude. Respect for life.

And solace for those who lost, and are grieving.

Thank you for allowing my rant.

Shukran.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

