As we look back on a tumultuous 2019 we must note that there was some good, some improvement and some bad and some very ugly. Picture: Phill Magakoe/African news Agency (ANA) Archives As we look back on a tumultuous 2019 we must note that there was some good, some improvement and some bad and some very ugly. I take a careful look at the Department of Employment and Labour and some of its services or dis-service as the case may be. Many of our readers have written to me personally over the past year about issues and extremely bad service delivery from the department. Most of these issues have been highly personal and I am not able to share it with our readers, but a thread shows that the Workers' compensation claims have been extremely badly handled and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been non-receptive. On a daily basis I receive emails with specific complaints, sometimes outlining issues that stretch back more than a decade. I must, however, pay tribute to the workers' compensation commissioner Vuyo Mafata, who has always responded to me timeously and carefully kept me in touch with individual senior managers who have then help with readers' issues. Mafata has not been commissioner that long, but is moving mountains to try to sort out 20 years of a mess left by his predecessors and non-responsive staff.

I have a good feeling for 2020 as the Compensation Commission staff are undergoing training and some of the dead wood have been moved on.

It has also introduced a new computer programme from SAP which promises to be world-class.

Mafata’s private email address is [email protected]

Don't abuse this address but if any readers, their family or friends, are left desperate about the service delivery within the Compensation Commission, email him.

Likewise, the UIF has had ongoing problems for many years and particularly last year.

Their website has been down, they have not answered the phone and have largely failed South Africans who have been dismissed, retrenched or retired.

Hundreds of readers have written to me over the past few years complaining about the UIF.

Businesses have likewise complained that they have had difficulty in registering or getting acknowledgement of payments.

I have written to senior commissioner Teboho Maruping on a regular basis.

Maruping has also been particularly responsive and extremely helpful on a one-to-one basis. Senior staff are aware of the problems and technical glitches.

At the beginning of last year, I complained to Maruping about the long queues and enormous wait at various UIF offices. The commissioner undertook to manage these queues efficiently and to computerise most of the paperwork.

This undertaking has happily come to fruition and many can testify the wait is not as long and staff are more efficient.

As we move into the computer age one would expect the UIF to be more user-friendly and quicker in their responses. Readers have been forthcoming with descriptions of their problems which have been sent to Maruping, who has involved his senior staff and managed to resolve more than 70 of these complaints.

I salute the commissioner for his hard work but one cannot run an enormous entity such as the UIF by complaining to a single individual who probably works 24 hours a day. Funding is not the problem for both the UIF and workers' compensation commission as the public investment corporation has more than R60billion invested by these entities to support claims now and in the future.

A reader from the Eastern Cape contacted me after seeing one of the Labour Watch articles and has pointed out that he was injured over 20 years ago and has still not been helped.

Unfortunately, we are going to read about more of these claims in the future and hopefully the Labour Department director-general has taken these complaints to heart and will ensure that the entities meet their strategic objectives this year.

The department has to ensure that they strengthen occupational safety protection, promote equity in the labour market and protect vulnerable workers.

The department does set overall targets to test their performance and issues such as the protection of vulnerable workers, which dropped quite considerably at the end of last year as per their own reckoning.

The Labour Ministry was at the forefront of introducing some negative legislative changes and some positive ones.

On the positive side, we have seen legislation trying to curtail negative strikes and unnecessary strikes. This legislation has been widely trumpeted by business community and in some instances decried by the trade union movement.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has inherited a broken department but can build on the positives introduced at the beginning of last year. It is my belief that he has a group of very decent hard-working senior executives who, given help and finance, will be able to take some good strides in fixing issues such as wasteful expenditure.

Unfortunately, the auditor-general has condemned many of the entities within the department but with the new strengthened legislation given to the AG, we should see some positive changes this year.

The Inspection and Enforcement Service has not been properly capacitated, and we need more labour inspectors with better training equipment; labour laws can only be fully functional if we are able to ensure compliance, monitoring and enforcement. It is vital that we have a department that keeps inspecting the employers to ensure that occupational health and safety is uppermost on the agenda.

The Public Employment Services entity has been a true failure and government has spent enormous money for little result. Although many work seekers are registered by the entity, few find their way into permanent jobs.

On a positive note, industrial relations are improving and strike action last year was certainly not as volatile as in previous years. Although the National Economic Development and Labour Council has been condemned by small business and external labour organisations, we have seen very positive action come from this body.

Also on a positive note, the Supported Employment Enterprises have 13 factories located in eight provinces which are providing employment for the disabled. Hopefully, this year will see the entity once again enjoying preferential procurement status from all government departments.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

