Rest in peace, rare Ruby the Pig









A pig walks near a window in a barn at a pig farm. File picture: Mark Schiefelbein/AP. To City people it might seem like an insignificant event, but to someone like me, raised on a farm, it’s highly unusual. Ruby the pig died on a farm near Citrusdal. What makes her death so extraordinary is that she died of old age. Millions of pigs grow up on farms across the country and end up as bacon or ham. Ruby was about 8 years old. Until I heard of Ruby’s death, I had no idea what the natural lifespan of a pig was. Pigs just didn’t have natural lifespans, as far as I knew. Ruby, however, was more or less part of the family. She and her brother, Humphrey, lived on a small farm where organic fruit is grown and B&B accommodation is offered to people wanting a break from their hectic city lives. Ruby and Humphrey were adopted as piglets and became part of the farm experience the city folk enjoyed. They rooted about freely among the fruit trees, contributing valuable manure and living well on kitchen scraps and bran and entertaining city children who had never seen a pig close-up before. They spent their nights securely shut in their own little enclosure.

At the end of her life, Ruby grew increasingly weary, stopped eating and died.

Her death created an unusual problem for a farm. What do you do with the body of an animal that’s died of old age?

I think it was the writer Gerald Durrell who said you can’t eat an animal with whom you’ve been on first-name terms. It would be like eating a family member.

Ruby was buried with solemn funeral rites. I like to think she was part of a valuable educational experience for many city children.

We tend to forget where our food comes from. Milk arrives in the supermarket refrigerator in a handy plastic bottle. Ham comes in sealed plastic packs and eggs sit on the shelves in neat papier mâché boxes.

It’s easy to forget the farmers and farmworkers who are up at work before dawn, seven days a week, 365 days a year, milking cows, collecting eggs, scooping up manure and putting it on the farm compost heap to fertilise the lemon trees, and chasing off baboons and other thieves who come to steal the fruits of their labour.

Farming can be hard, dirty work, often in bad weather. Parents who are able to should make an effort to take their children on farm visits.

Maybe they’ll meet another pig like Ruby one day and learn a little more about the way everything is linked to everything else. Nothing ever happens in complete isolation.

Rest in peace, Ruby.

Last Laugh

After a heroic sea rescue, a journalist interviewed the hero.

“What you did was magnificent. To dive off that high cliff and rescue a young woman who was drowning in the waves far below. What were your thoughts as you hurtled down to the sea fully clothed?”

His reply: “My only thought was: ‘Who the hell pushed me?’”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.