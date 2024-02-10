We are deep in election mode as disgraced politicians attempt a comeback after destroying and decimating our country. Earth-shattering new revelations continue to make headlines in our dysfunctional country. Do not be deceived by the current recycled shenanigans, they are all promising voters a new Shangri-La. The road to power is paved with hypocrisy and casualties.

All the major political parties have lost their moral values to the affluence that comes with power and materialism. It’s the bane that has survived in our political arena, hence deserving of the term “cronyism”. Its waters are murky; it is not for the faint-hearted. We are a nation in total disarray. Petrol price hikes, e-tolls, load shedding, corruption and rampant crime aided by a powerless law enforcement system will have a major impact on the electorate in 2024. An upheaval of major proportions in the political arena will herald a dynamic new era of accountable governance.

Our current politics for power have become highly vandalised. We satiate our fantasies for power by discussing policies that are obsolete. All the major political parties are guilty of hypocrisy and doublespeak. Malignant insults drive our election campaigns. As a democracy, public policy is contaminated and diminished by the actions of all the major parties. A new political order will emerge with a huge mandate to reconstruct this battered nation. People across the country want positive change. The current political climate has left the country politically divided with nihilism on the doorstep of every citizen, save for the wealthy class of tender traders and relatives and friends who became vulgarly rich due to incestuous patronage under a rampaging lethal virus.

Our political history is replete with examples of why our contaminated political landscape, by deception, is a house of cards. Some leaders are base liars, capable of telling colossal untruths regarding state capture, which has cost the country two trillion rand over the past 25 years. The dawn of a new political era beckons us. Almost everyone agrees that 2024 could well be the most interesting and crucial election they will witness in their lifetimes. Several developments suggest that the elections could mark a big shift of the political paradigm and, in that sense, could well mark the true beginning of 21st century politics in the country.

The real objectives of the rulers of the past 27 years was political power and pecuniary plunder. These politicians have long avowed themselves to be reliable men and women. The dark cloud of this pestilence has been hovering over our political landscape for too long. The clear message to all parties seems to be that ideologies and party loyalties are not sacred. What the people want is better governance, greater governmental accountability and better prospects for themselves and their children in this lifetime, not the next. Those politicians who ignore this trend will be relegated to the dustbins of history. The winds of change have begun to blow, it will reach hurricane dimensions in 2024. A plague-battered and impoverished nation is clamouring for genuine change, accountability, honest governance and an end to the chaos and deprivation of the last two decades. Now is the opportunity to abolish the two extremes, elitism and extremism.

* Farouk Araie, Gauteng. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus