The legislation clearly laid out that the minimum wage would be adjusted annually on advice from the National Minimum Wage Commission. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives All of us will remember that our country introduced for the first time a national minimum wage on January 1, 2019. After much debate and almost two years of negotiation, the president signed the National Minimum Wage Act No 9 of 2018 into law. This provided for a national minimum wage and also to establish a National Minimum Wage Commission. Despite warnings from the National Treasury that we could possibly lose another 750000 jobs, the national minimum wage went ahead with much fanfare. We have indeed lost many jobs, although we cannot show that it was directly attributed to the introduction of the national minimum wage. This wage was set at R20 per hour with a minimum of four hours per day. Three exceptions were farm workers at R18 per hour; domestic workers at R15 per hour; and Expanded Public Works employees at R11 an hour. It was argued by the government that they needed to have the lower wages for these categories to ensure minimal job losses on the introduction of the wage. Unfortunately, farm workers and domestic workers suffered heavy job losses on the introduction of this wage. The idea was to ensure that there was a step to eradicate poverty and inequality, and recognise that we are living in one of the most unequal societies in the world.

There is a need to promote fair and effective competition in the labour market, but there must be labour market stability.

However, there is a constitutional obligation on the state and employers to promote and fulfil the right to fair labour practices.

The national minimum wage itself was put out in Schedule 1 to the legislation, and is applicable to all workers and employers except members of the SANDF and National Intelligence which forms part of the SA Security Agency. It is also clearly not applicable to volunteers who perform work for another person who does not receive or is not entitled to payment.

The legislation clearly laid out that the minimum wage would be adjusted annually on advice from the National Minimum Wage Commission.

This commission is set to sit on an annual basis to determine whether there would be an increase or a decrease and what that suggested minimum would be.

The legislation says that the commission must within 18 months of the commencement of the act review the wage.

The commission must make recommendations to the minister of employment and labour on the adjustment of that wage, and the minister must within two years of the commencement of the act and taking the recommendations of the commission into account, adjust the actual wage.

It must be noted that every worker is entitled to payment of a wage in an amount no less than the national minimum wage, whatever it is at that stage.

Even by agreement the parties cannot waive the national minimum wage.

Obviously, if the employee is earning more than the hourly rate of the national minimum wage then no employer can reduce the wage to come down to the national minimum wage.

The national minimum wage itself must constitute a term of a worker’s contract, except where the worker is receiving more than the national minimum wage.

It would be illegal and unfair to unilaterally change the terms and conditions of employment of any employee to bring it down to the national minimum wage. The payment of the wage excludes any payment made to the worker for travel, equipment, food or accommodation.

Gratuities including bonuses, tips or any other gifts should not be calculated into that wage.

Any deduction made from that wage can only be done in accordance with Section 34 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and provided that the deduction does not exceed one quarter of the worker’s remuneration.

Regarding any increase in the minimum wage, no one can say with certainty what it is at this stage but we await an announcement from the Employment and Labour Ministry.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer. He can be contacted at [email protected]

