Robben Island could be used as 'university' to rehabilitate gangsters









It could be proposed that there is an effective use of Robben Island as a venue of rehabilitation for all gang members and any attracted to that lifestyle. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency There is a practical and sure-fire way of putting a stop to the gangster problem affecting some of Cape Town's communities. It was suggested by Professor Patricia McMagh many years ago but never implemented. It proposed the effective use of Robben Island as a venue of rehabilitation for all gang members and any attracted to that lifestyle. Robben Island has a solid infrastructure with ample scope for extension. It has been referred to as a “university” for political prisoners in the past and could now be utilised as avenue of transformation for the education and training of skills that would empower young people to live productive lives as respected members of society. The present situation is untenable for all the law-abiding people who are forced to live with the daily affliction of gangsterism. If properly implemented this proposal would put an end to gang wars and drugs. It would offer hope to the hopeless, safety to children and communities and it would require no prison bars. Robben Island is a beautiful island and the time has come for it to serve a very positive purpose. I do not believe that there would be a shortage of teachers and instructors.

Prior to implementation there would have to be a thorough sweep by the army and police in order to confiscate all dangerous weapons, illegal firearms and drugs.

Of course, this could mean the end of tourist excursions to Robben Island, but that would be a small price to pay for solving the gangster issue.

Instead of visiting the island, tourists could be shown the fine house which Nelson Mandela occupied during the final years of his incarceration.

* Dr Peter Schoonraad, Camps Bay

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to ([email protected]) or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.