It was suggested by Professor Patricia McMagh many years ago but never implemented.
It proposed the effective use of Robben Island as a venue of rehabilitation for all gang members and any attracted to that lifestyle. Robben Island has a solid infrastructure with ample scope for extension. It has been referred to as a “university” for political prisoners in the past and could now be utilised as avenue of transformation for the education and training of skills that would empower young people to live productive lives as respected members of society.
The present situation is untenable for all the law-abiding people who are forced to live with the daily affliction of gangsterism. If properly implemented this proposal would put an end to gang wars and drugs. It would offer hope to the hopeless, safety to children and communities and it would require no prison bars.
Robben Island is a beautiful island and the time has come for it to serve a very positive purpose. I do not believe that there would be a shortage of teachers and instructors.