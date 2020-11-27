Roegschanda Pascoe says she was left to die after testifying against a gang leader

by Roegschanda Pasco Over centuries, it’s been a struggle for women to have equal space in society, despite many women’s victories and hidden successes coming to the surface. Women still stare so much violence in the face and it seems the narrative sent to them is “know your place”. It’s visible in the gang violence we face in our communities and the system we have to make use of on a daily basis. When it comes to public housing, women and children often get the short end of the stick. In cases of divorce, where the husband’s name appears as the primary signatory for the rental of a council flat, his ex-wife and children will be forced to move out and find other accommodation or risk being subjected to domestic violence. To avoid domestic violence, many women with few choices end up living in shelters with their lives upturned. Women also face discrimination when it comes to churches and mosques where they are taught to be subservient and that they are not equal to men.

About my personal journey: I was born in a dysfunctional family, not growing up with parents, but raised by my grandparents with lots of abuse, mentally and physically. I could have easily lost myself in the process. At the time, I didn’t know anything about gender-based violence. Only later in life, I realised the system has holistically played a part in victimising and abusing me in my childhood.

Even now, this is true for me and my children. Taking a stand against a gang leader and his men meant being protected by the state only until I had finished testifying, so that they can achieve a conviction. Afterwards, me and my family were left to die and the state could care less.

We lost our home and up to now, 2 years later, we still don’t have a home of our own. An official told me in front of my legal representative that Sea Point has rental stock, but we can’t live there because our place is in Scottsdene. Having to hear that was the biggest slap I ever got.

My children lost a year of school or lost their jobs. We survive and live on the mercy of well-wishers. If not for them, I would have lost my mind.

Therefore, we cannot look at gender-based violence only as a man hitting a woman, but we must look at the different layers. However, I do not deny we have come a long way. Change is not easy as it’s one step forward, 2 steps back.

* Roegschanda Pascoe, a community worker from the Manenberg Safety Forum NGO.

